The Presidents’ Party recently returned to the Valley Country Club, welcoming Michele Kushmeder as the 103rd President of Hazleton Rotary and honoring the Presidency of Lisa Marie Halecky who served as 2022-3023 President.

President-Elect Mary Pat Stroia called the meeting to order and following the Pledge of Allegiance, and the invocation by Reverend Brian Clarke, Pat Ward offered the welcome and his ever-witty introductions.

The Rotary Club was saddened by the loss of seven members this year and a brief memorial service was led by Tim Genetti for the following: Ron Avellino, Dr. Jerry Benz, Dr. Victor Greco, Dr. Hans Koenig, Jeff Lotz, Kevin O’Donnell and Jo-Ann Yannuzzi.

Lisa Marie Halecky remarked on her presidency and thanked the membership for collaborating with her to keep Hazleton Rotary moving along in achieving its goals in 2022-23. She presented gifts to the officers and Board in appreciation for their hard work throughout the year.

Ms. Halecky also presented Paul Harris Fellowships to Jason Brenner and Terry Jones. Thank you, gentlemen for setting the example. Membership in the Ballard Society was awarded to Gene Dougherty by Gordon Bigelow.

2023-24 Board Officers and new President Michele Kushmeder were installed by Lew Dryfoos.

Before closing the meeting, Michele thanked the membership for their support and encouragement and vowed to do her best for the club and our community. She introduced Rotary International’s theme for the upcoming year “Create Hope in the World” and offered a few brief remarks of inspiration. Ms. Kushmeder closed her speech, with a quote from Jonas Salk, “Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams reality”.