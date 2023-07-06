🔊 Listen to this

Shown from left are David and Trisha Gaughler, scholarship recipient Lorelei Gaughler and scholarship committee members Jane Wallace and Paula Van Scoy. Scholarship recipient Bocchiaro Brescias was not available for a photo.

The Swoyersville Kiwanis recently completed their 2023 scholarship award program.

Each year the club presents three scholarship awards in the amount of $1,000 each.

This year the recipients were Holy Redeemer senior Zachary Perta of Swoyersville, who will attend Kutztown University, Wyoming Valley West senior Senior Lorelei Gaughler from Luzerne who will attend Wilkes University, and Wyoming Valley West senior Bocchiaro Brescias from Forty Fort who will attend the University of Pittsburgh.

Winners and their families were guests at a recent dinner meeting where they talked about their high school involvement and plans for college.

For information on Swoyersville Kiwanis call or text 570-762-1985 or email swoy[email protected] or check out Swoyersville Kiwanis on Facebook.