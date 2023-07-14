Weekly event to take place through growing season

Red beets, golden beets, carrots, summer squash, zucchini and radishes are among the many offerings you are likely to find at the Montage Mountain Farmers Market, which will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays through the fall.

The Montage Mountain Farmers Market has returned to Ski Shack at 200 Montage Mountain Road for its fourth year in operation.The market will run weekly through the fall on Fridays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will feature fresh local produce and artisan products including pesticide-free hydroponic lettuces and tomatoes, sweet corn, farm eggs, maple syrup, and heritage-grain sourdough breads from Dallas-based Bread Service PA.

“We are thrilled to host our fourth annual farmers market at Ski Shack,” said market founder and Rowland’s Pennsylvania Produce co-owner Amanda Banta. “This year, we’ve expanded our vendor lineup to provide a diverse rangeof products to our community. It’s a great opportunity to support local businesses and enjoy the freshest produce right inour backyard.”

Amanda and her husband Bill Banta are erstwhile restaurant owners and regulars on the NEPA farmers market circuit. In early 2020, the couple shuttered their Scranton farm-to-table restaurant, the Wandering Hen, to focus on their Plains-based vegetable operation providing wholesale lettuces to area restaurants.

When pandemic shutdowns forced restaurants to close in March 2020, the Bantas’ market evaporated. Soon after, Ski Shack owner Melissa Roberts stoppedby their farm (“It was early pandemic and everything was closed, so I would take the kids and drive around and see different places,” Roberts recalled). The adults got to talking, and Roberts offered space in front of Ski Shack’s iconic A-frame building across from PNC Field for a weekly farmers market.

The Bantas embraced the opportunity to bring theirvegetables to Moosic, and the partnership has endured. “It’s a good market for us,” Banta said. “We have a lot of loyal customers who come every week.”

For Roberts, hosting the market was a natural extension of her mission to support other small businesses and bring people together outside. As a passionate outdoorswoman and certified holistic nutritionist, “I’m a big supporter of taking a holistic, lifestyle approach to wellness,” Roberts said, “and I love that I can help provide access to fresh local produce for our Moosic community.”

Roberts also noted the market’s small size and laid-back, family-friendly vibe (pets welcome!), which contrasts with the busy, often crowded environments at some of NEPA’s larger markets. “It’s really relaxed, and the picturesque setting and mountain views create a serene atmosphere that really enhances the experience,” she said.

Market space is available at no cost to local farmers and producers that are PA Department of Agriculture certified.

Interested vendors can contact [email protected] or call (570) 343-4700.