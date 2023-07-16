🔊 Listen to this

Happy Sunday!

I’m grateful for everyone who reads this column on Sundays in print or any day of the week online or elsewhere.

Publisher Kerry Miscavage recently thanked contributors like me, Ruth Corcoran, Bill Corcoran Jr. and Jacquie O’Neil on PA Live! for sharing our content with readers.

When this column began six years ago, it was really because staff writer Bill O’Boyle suggested it in a meeting one day. Knowing my habits of dining out and attending functions, he was the one who originally brought it up.

I’d previously served as a full-time staff writer covering general-interest news and features stories for the paper after my college graduation. That experience introduced me to the many wonderful facets of and people in Luzerne County. I visited countless municipal buildings, businesses and schools during those days.

Since I always had an affinity for going out at night, that coupled with my reporting background made for a good match in writing “Around Town.”

I’m so happy I agreed to do it because it’s allowed me to share many insightful event details and information on causes that matter locally.

For instance, today I’m able to tell you about SHINE, a project-based after school program for students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

Last week Katie Lykon, assistant director for SHINE and an all-around awesome person, attended the Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking event at Cork Bar & Restaurant in Wilkes-Barre.

She and her team told the 50+ attendees about the various centers where kids receive homework assistance, hot meals and participate in special projects after school.

Each center has a minimum of three Pennsylvania-certified teachers and two teaching assistants. The goal is for students to increase their academic skills, encourage interest in STEM-based careers, improve attendance and increase negative behaviors.

These are students recommended by school district staff.

For more information and to learn about how to get involved, you can visit @SHINELuzerne on Facebook, the Wilkes.edu website or email [email protected].

One of the best parts about Wilkes-Barre POWER! besides the obvious networking opportunities, is learning about these community groups.

I am truly always fascinated by the work happening in our own community that many don’t know about.

We feature a different group each month, so if you are interested, feel free to visit the Wilkes-Barre POWER! Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn pages for more information. You can also always send me an e-mail, and I’d be happy to share the next event details.

There’s so much good happening around us. Let’s keep talking about it, highlighting it and embracing it.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

