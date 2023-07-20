… and some people like to spoon it over cake

News editor Roger DuPuis bought a piece of vanilla cake and proved that Times Leader test cook Mary Therese Biebel’s rhubarb pudding was a good topping for it.

The raw ingredients for the pudding include rhubarb, sugar, cornstarch and vanilla. The heavy whipping cream is for a topping.

“I didn’t think it was tart,” Times Leader taste tester Bill O’Boyle said last week, moments after tasting the Norwegian-style Rhubarb Pudding I’d made in the Times Leader test kitchen.

“If you told me to try it and guess what the flavor was, I would have thought it was some kind of berry,” he said, explaining that his early experiences with rhubarb involved picking a fresh stalk now and then from a neighbor’s garden when he was growing up, and eating it raw, with salt.

I know what rhubarb tastes like raw — it’s intensely sour — and naturally the flavor tends to become more mellow if you cook it with sugar, for a dessert. Which is what I did.

A week or so ago, I spotted some particularly robust stalks of rhubarb at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market, snapped them up and thought about baking a pie.

But I’ve already made rhubarb pie (actually it was strawberry-rhubarb) for a previous test kitchen column, and wanted to try something new.

Searching online, I found several recipes for rhubarb “puddings” that looked more like cakes. Then I saw “Norwegian style” puddings, which actually looked like a custard — more appealing for a hot summer day.

Reading further, I learned that rhubarb thrives in a cool Scandinavian climate and that “the midnight sun” does wonders to help it grow. When I was a kid, it also seemed to thrive in many Wyoming Valley backyards. But maybe it’s not so prevalent anymore.

When I brought my pudding to the newsroom two of the younger staffers — reporter Hannah Simerson and page designer Ashley Bringmann — said they’d never seen rhubarb. I told them it resembles celery and encouraged them to look at online photos.

Next thing you know, they were looking at pictures, and gleaning info about how the leaves (but not the stalks) can be toxic.

Of course, hilarity ensued as the thought occurred to them that I could be poisoning everyone. But I assured my young colleagues there were no leaves in the pudding. And, look, I was eating it myself!.

So, how did they like it?

Ashley said it reminded her of grapefruit.

As for Hannah, she seemed to like the homemade whipped cream I served alongside the pudding more than the pudding — or “jelly part,” as she called it .

“My brain is saying I don’t like it,” she said at one point. “But I can’t stop eating it … I need another bite … maybe it needs to be spread over something, like a nice little angel food cake.”

Independently, and on the other side of the newsroom, editor Roger DuPuis had come to a similar conclusion.

“It cries out to be put on something, like a topping,” he said.

“For hot dogs?” Bill interjected.

“No, not hot dogs,” Roger said. “Maybe ice cream …”

At some point that afternoon, Roger left and returned with a slice of cake from Wegmans, over which he proceeded to spoon some of the pudding and whipped cream. He pronounced this sundae-like construction “very good.”

Earlier, before the newsroom taste testers had their turn with the pudding, I’d served some to Mark and my mom, who described it as delicious and refreshing. This recipe can be found at justapinch.com and several other web sites.

Norwegian Rhubarb Pudding

1 3/4 cups water

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 pounds fresh rhubarb, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup cold water

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup chilled whipping cream

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Heat 1 3/4 cups water and 3/4 cup sugar to boiling, stirring occasionally. Add rhubarb. Simmer uncovered until rhubarb is tender, about 10 minutes.

Mix 1/4 cup water and the cornstarch; stir into rhubarb. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Stir in vanilla extract.

Pour into serving bowl or dessert dishes. Cover and refrigerate.

Beat whipping cream and 2 tablespoons sugar in chilled bowl until stiff.

Pipe through decorators’ tube or spoon onto pudding.