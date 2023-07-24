🔊 Listen to this

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, 537 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, will presents its second annual weekend of original one-act plays Aug. 11-13, starting Friday and Saturday at 8, and Sunday at 3. General admission tickets are available at the door, $20. Contact Marketing Director Jennifer Ducharme at 240-444-6993 or [email protected] for more information.

Fourteen scripts were submitted to Artistic Director Walter Mitchell from area playwrights, then sent to certified adjudicators from the American Association of Community Theatres for their recommendations. Five scripts that received strong reviews were selected for production, with a creative team and cast of the playwright’s choosing. We’re proud to present those five in a single evening, three shows, the weekend of Aug. 11—13.

Wondering who the playwrights are? Read on for biographical information.

Montie Price Ford

Montie Price Ford developed a love for theatre at Nicholas Blackwell High School in Bartlett, TN where she was cast as the female lead in “The Death and Life of Sneaky Fitch.” She appeared at Bartlett Community Theatre in “Annie,” “The Music Man,” and “Showboat.”

After the birth of her child she took time off from theatre until she moved to NEPA in 2003 and appeared at The Music Box Dinner Playhouse, where she was seen in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and Applause Theatre, where she was cast as Miss Reardon in “And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little,” among others. She’s appeared in four productions of “The Vagina Monologues,” most recently at PTPA in 2023.

Montie loves haunted houses and has worked with Chambers of Fear, Night Terrors, and Gravestone Manor. “With Love…Your Guardian Angel,” Montie’s most personal work, was written in 2003. Much of it comes from personal experiences, or those shared by others.

KK Gordon

Born in the Pine Barrens of New Jersey, poet, playwright and actor KK Gordon has worked with Scranton’s Diva Theater for 13 years. He is a Pennsylvania state-rostered artist and a creative consultant to Scranton Public Theatre’s Jason Miller Playwrights Project. In August 2019 his play “Mona Lisa and the Cross” was presented by Broadway Bound in New York. KK and Art Walsh were the founders of The Olde Brick Theater in Scranton.

William Jeffery

William is Misericordia alumnus with a BA in English Composition and Literature. Soon after college he found success in playwriting competitions, winning awards that led to work as a screenwriter for independent films in New York, California, and his home state of Pennsylvania.

His first independent feature, “Abscond Valley,” was broadcast as a PBS exclusive for WVIA TV, while his short film “Hell of a Date” premiered at the famed TCL Chinese Theater in LA.

In 2017 his short film “The Invisible Border” was selected by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater for third place in NASA’s Cinespace Short Film Competition. It would later make its premiere at Comic-Con International San Diego.

His short “The Least Alone” was produced by Beleeve Entertainment and enjoyed a successful virtual premiere hosted by Canon Burbank during COVID restrictions. William continues to hone his craft as a writer, and looks forward to collaboration with fellow creative artists who share his passion for story-telling.

David Parmelee (A.B., Theatre, Brown ’79) has acted and directed at several NEPA theatres. He has directed “The Crucible,” “jazzHamlet,” “A Christmas Carol,” and “King Lear” at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, “Harvey” at the Grove, and the Playroom series at Gaslight Theatre.

He has directed “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying” and assisted in direction of “Children of Eden,” “Romeo and Juliet,” and “Sweeney Todd” at KISS Theatre for young actors, where he served on the board. He has directed his plays “TOAST!” (2016) at Gaslight Theatre and Scranton’s Fringe Festival, and “Two Romances about Macbeth” (2017), “The Comment Section” (2018), and “Stan & Stella” (2019) at Scranton Fringe.

The expanded “Three Romances about Macbeth” (NEPTA Award winner, playwriting) was produced in August 2019, and his evening of six one-acts plays “A Masked Ball” in 2020 at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, where he currently serves as General Manager. His play “Home and Contents” will be produced at the One-Act Weekend. A wealthy Hollywood actress intends to buy an old home on a coastal Virginia island and convert it into a personal retreat. During an encounter with the woman who will auction off the property, she makes a discovery about the home, and herself, that changes her plan

Art Walsh

Art, an Air Force veteran, was born in Brooklyn N.Y. in 1941. Since moving to NEPA he has appeared in “Six Degrees of Separation,” Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “A Few Good Men,” “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and Light Street. He has directed Dial ‘M’ for Murder, Wait Until Dark, True West, Barefoot in the Park, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, Mary Mary, and The Price. He also wrote and co-directed A Tale of Two Cities. He has written several plays: A Little Murder on the Side, Small ‘g’, To Catch a Cheat, Let it Be Me, Nothing is Forever, and The Veranda.