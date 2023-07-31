All Saints Orthodox Church plans ethnic food sale

🔊 Listen to this

All Saints Orthodox Church will hold an ethnic food sale fund-raiser on Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church hall, located between Willow and Susquehanna streets in Olyphant.

Pre-orders must be called in by Sataurday, Aug. 19. Call Ann at 570-383-0785 or 570-561-8082 or the church hall at 570-489-5591. This is take-out only.

Ethnic food availablee to pre-order includes Pigs in the Blanket (Holubtsi), Frozen Perogis, Perogis with Butter and Onions (PBO), Cabbage and Noodle (Haluski ), and Clam Chowder Soup.

Potato Pancakes will be available for purchase on Aug. 25, Friday, at the Potato Pancake Stand in the Church Parking lot.