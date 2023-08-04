🔊 Listen to this

Current news stories about populations going on the move after desertification and other natural disasters, often at risk of their lives, should sound familiar to genealogists. It’s happened many times through the centuries.

That’s why genealogists must often work with one eye on the standard documents in front of them and the other on good history books.

We know why some movements took place. The “Dust Bowl” conditions of the already depressed 1930s sent thousands of Midwesterners on the move to California, where they hoped to find jobs and better lives. We know also that a potato blight sent millions of Irish to North America in the mid-1800s.

Knowledge like this gives us a guideline for picking up an ancestral trail when it suddenly seems to disappear. We have to stop and ask ourselves what happened historically and what emigration routes would the people have followed.

Ever hear of the “Little Ice Age”? Climatologists say that from the early 14th century to the mid-19th century the Earth went through a cooling period that forced changes in crops and put many people on the move to warmer, more arable areas.

Here in the U.S. in fairly modern history, droughts and floods have brought population shifts great and small for centuries.

Bottom line: if your ancestors abruptly vanish from their old homes, study up on weather disasters and follow the historic population movements.

Genealogical education: Once again RootsTech is offering a collection of how-to videos on a variety of genealogical topics, this time most of them on immigration. All you have to do is go to familysearch/rootstech/events/immigration.

The videos are of modest length and are all presented by genealogists and historians with special competence in those fields. They also range beyond Europe. They include Middle Eastern, Japanese, Jewish and Hispanic immigration as well as New England and the Southwest.

The videos are all part of the annual RootsTech conference. If you search by that name, you will find an amazingly broad collection of videos on many topics. The ones mentioned above are simply the most recent that FamilySearch has highlighted.

Best of all, of course, is that they are free.

Cemetery restoration: Congratulations to organizers and participants in Friday’s event to demonstrate and promote tombstone restoration at the old Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery.

Jonathan Appell of Atlas Preservation appear to host a hands-on presentation in which local people could learn how to clean and restore old, weather-beaten grave markers.

City Cemetery contains the remains of local people going back centuries. Some of the graves, unfortunately, are not well marked, while markers on others have deteriorated. The burial ground is on North River Street, next to Hollenback Cemetery.

Ethnic claims: A prominent film maker and activist who claimed Native American ancestry does not, in fact, have any significant amount of it, a group that examines such claims says. The findings by the group Tribal Alliance Against Frauds said that examinations of records show that Heather Rae (also known as Heather Rae Bybee) has no basis for saying that she is of Cherokee descent.

“(Rae) has produced multiple films that center around Native characters and stories, including Frozen River in 2008, which won awards from the Sundance Institute and was nominated for two Oscars,” Fox News has reported.

“The Tribal Alliance Against Frauds (TAAF) has only been around a year, but it’s made waves addressing alleged race-fakers who the organization say co-opt Native American cultures and stereotypes for monetary and professional gain,” Yahoo News said recently.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

