Sanctuary cares for senior dogs

🔊 Listen to this

Romeo, a resident of Mureille’s Place, is shown on a trip to the vet.

Koko is one of the many dogs who have found shelter at Mureille’s Place.

Mureille’s Place is a sanctuary for older dogs. This image is from their web site.

Barbara Nullet Yackel may be a senior dog’s best friend.

“I love caring for them,” she said. “It’s an honor and privilege to escort them gently to the end.”

Yackel runs Mureille’s Place, a sanctuary for senior dogs, out of her home in rural Wapwallopen — and it sounds very much like a hospice.

“We’re not going to cure cancer, but we’re going to make these dogs feel loved,” Yackel said in a telephone interview. “They have couches instead of cages. And they don’t have to be afraid to have an accident, because nobody is going to get mad at them.”

Yackel said she “unofficially” began to care for rescue dogs in 2006. In 2009 she officially incorporated as a non-profit, and has cared for more 200 animals since then on her 7-acre property.

“Most of them are 13 to 20 years old, and we never have less than 25 at a time. They have diabetes, organ failure, cancer,” she said, noting that while she has no paid staff, volunteers help her tend to the dogs. “Most of our budget goes to veterinary bills,” she said. “Just for the diabetic test strips, it’s $4 a day.”

When Rick Markham from the White Haven-based Legion Theatre Group heard about Mureille’s Place, he realized it would be the ideal charity to benefit from the group’s upcoming play, “Sylvia.”

The play tells the story of a Manhattan couple, Greg and Kate, whose lives are disrupted when Greg brings home Sylvia, a stray dog he found in Central Park.

“Greg and Kate are at different places in their careers,” said Markham, who has the role of Greg. “And now that they’re empty nesters, she would like to travel and enjoy not being tied down. Then Greg in effect brings home a new ‘child’ who has to be cared for.”

“This play is about relationships,” Markham said. “It has a lot of heart.”

Joining him in the cast are Linda Miller, a salon owner and president of the White Haven Chamber of Commerce, making her stage debut as Sylvia, and Nina Kemp, “on loan from Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre,” as Kate. Steven Reiss is directing.

Although the play is a comedy, and one of the main characters is a dog, Markham cautioned, “it’s not for little kids. There are adult themes and adult language.”

Some of the rough language actually belongs to Sylvia, who talks like a street ruffian when she first enters Kate and Greg’s household. Later, she becomes more refined, Markham said, comparing the transformation to Eliza Doolittle’s in “My Fair Lady.”

Yackel is looking forward to seeing the play, and is grateful the theatre group wants to help Mureille’s Place, which she considers not her job but her calling.

The sanctuary is named after a dog Yackel knew and loved years ago, and the name is pronounced “Mer-RAY.”

“It’s French,” Yackel said, noting with a chuckle. “It would’ve been a heckuva lot easier if she had been named Sally.”

Show times for “Sylvia” are 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Tilbury Community Center, 11 East Poplar St., West Nanticoke. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. For advance tickets, see www.legiontheatregroup.org/.