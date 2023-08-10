… with complementary ginger tea

“Delicious,” reporter and taste tester Jen Learn-Andes said after tasting some Tropical Nut Bread. “I love the nuts. This is scrumptious.”

“Very tasty,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “Not too sweet, not overwhelming.”

“It’s really moist,” reporter Hannah Simerson said. “I’m liking this.”

“I love the bread,” said news editor Roger DuPuis.

“It tastes really good, even after you’re done eating it,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “I like the after taste.”

The moistness — as well the after taste — in the bread may come from the mashed bananas, crushed pineapple and coconut oil that went into the batter.

I was feeling tropical this week, inspired by a recipe I’d seen in “Around the World Meals in Minutes,” a vintage cookbook I’d picked up at the Friends of the Osterhout Free Library annual book sale.

In the South Pacific section of the book, I found a recipe for Tropical Nut Bread that was similar to online recipes I’ve seen for Hawaiian Banana Bread.

Mixing and matching ingredients, I borrowed an online blogger’s idea for using coconut oil instead of the margarine the cookbook mentioned. And, when I decided to double the recipe so I’d have two loaves but then realized I didn’t have enough macadamia nuts, I filled in the deficit with pecans that we had in the cupboard. And, purely following my own inclination, I replaced half of the all-purpose flour with whole wheat.

This week, I also wanted to make a beverage in the Times Leader test kitchen, so I could display it in the lovely Autumn Leaves pitcher that a kind reader dropped off at the office for me because he knew it would match my grandmother’s dishes that we often use. Thank you, kind reader!

Still in tropical mode, I found a recipe for ginger tea in the Orient section of “Around the World Meals in Minutes.” Loosely following that recipe, I boiled pieces of ginger root on the stove top, added some honey and lemon juice — and thought it might be too strong for most of the taste testers.

My fellow test cook/husband Mark liked the ginger tea as is, as did reporter Margaret Roarty, page designer Lyndsay Bartos and Weekender entertainment writer Gabby Lang. Roger thought it would be better diluted with water; Hannah liked hers diluted with orange juice. Bill and Kevin didn’t want to try it.

“The tea is a nice alternative to regular tea,” Margaret said, agreeing with me that it’s a good way to use leftover ginger root. “And the bread and the tea complement each other.”

“The bread is really sweet and the tea is almost tart, almost bitter,” Hannah said. “So they go well together.”

“I’m a strong tea drinker,” Lyndsay said, approving of the ginger-y drink. “And since I’m not a huge pineapple fan, I’m glad the bread wasn’t super pineapple-forward.”

“The flavors are subtle,” Gabby agreed.

Here are the recipes I used, based on two from the 1996 edition of “Around the World Meals in Minutes.”

Tropical Nut Bread

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups whole-wheat flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cup coconut oil (at room temperature)

4 eggs

16-ounce can crushed pineapple, not drained

2 cups mashed bananas

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/2 cup macadamia nuts

1/2 cup pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl sift together flours, baking powder, soda, cinnamon and salt. Set aside. In another bowl cream sugar and coconut oil. Add eggs, lightly beaten, one at a time, followed by pineapple in its juice, banana and vanilla. Combine with flour mixture. Fold in nuts.

Pour batter into two greased 9 x 5 x 3-inch loaf pans. Bake for 1 hour or until knife inserted into centers comes out clean.

Ginger Tea

2 quarts water

5 inch piece of ginger root

1/2 cup honey

juice of one lemon

Scrub ginger root and cut into slices. You don’t have to peel it. Simmer it in the water for 20 minutes. Add honey and lemon. Dilute with water or orange juice if you feel it is too strong. Serve hot or cold. (I served it cold.)

