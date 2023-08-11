Emma Cuck, Johnny Sinclair win two titles each

Shown are the Women’s A Singles finalists with tournament director John Weiss. Emma Cuck, center, is champion and Susan Arp,right, is a finalist.

Shown with tournament director John Weiss are Evan Green, finalist in the Men’s B Singles, and Bill Aubrey, champion.

Emma Cuck and Johnny Sinclair each won two titles in the Scranton Tennis Club’s Club Championships.

Cuck, who plays singles for Scranton Prep, took the Women’s A Singles title with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Susan Arp. The girls have often been rivals in both junior and adult events, and Cuck once again was the victor. She defeated Arp earlier in the summer in the Lackawanna County Open tournament.

Arp started slowly, but started to play more aggressively in the second set. Cuck kept her composure and held on for the win. To reach the final Cuck ousted Leah Davis 6-0, 6-1, while Arp edged Jackie Caraballo 2-6, 6-1, (10-4).

In Women’s A Doubles the duo paired up to defeat Nicole Sinclair and Chris Lange 6-3, 6-3. The girls were a little more aggressive at the net in defeating their worthy opponents. In semifinal action Arp and Cuck eliminated Kathleen McKenna and Gabby Chantiloupe 6-2, 6-3, while Sinclair and Lange were 7-5, 7-5 winners over Kelly Arp and Jackie Caraballo.

Johnny Sinclair faced his father, John, in the Men’s A Singles final and appeared a little fresher than his opponent after both had played challenging singles matches and two doubles matches the previous day. Johnny won 6-2, 6-1. On Saturday John Sinclair overpowered Phil Mercurio 6-1, 6-4, while Johnny Sinclair upset top-seeded Will Cohen 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-4 in an entertaining contest. Johnny is a starter for the University of Scranton tennis team.

The Sinclairs then paired for an exciting match against top-seeded Steve Lehan and Curtis Althouse in the Men’s A Doubles final. The match was highlighted by numerous long rallies and rapid-fire exchanges at the net. The Sinclairs trailed 0-4 early in the match, but pulled together to force a first-set tiebreaker, which they won 7-5.

Lehan and Althouse took the second set 6-4, forcing a third-set tiebreaker, which was won by the Sinclairs 10-8. The Sinclairs almost didn’t make the final, pulling out a 6-3, 2-6, (10-7) victory over second-seeded Dan Fowler and Phil Mercurio. Lehan and Althouse advanced with a tough 6-2, 6-4 win over William Arp and Alex Beck.

New member Evan Green met his match in Bill Aubrey in the Men’s B Singles final, with Aubrey often able to move his swift opponent around the court, only to have Green retrieve his shots and remain in the point. More than two hours later, Aubrey captured the final set tiebreaker to win 6-4, 6-7(6), (10-7). Both had somewhat easier matches in the semifinals, with Aubrey outsteadying Matthew Cohen 6-2, 6-1 and Green defeating Lou Cuck 6-1, 6-2.

John Weiss was the tournament director assisted by Joe McNulty, Burt Reese, Tim Aikman, and John Cuck.

