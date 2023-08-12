🔊 Listen to this

Genealogy is journey. If you don’t keep moving, there is no hope of reaching your goals.

That’s why I constantly advocate studying up on your favorite pastime. There are methods, techniques, data bases, records, tricks of the trade and a hundred other things you must know to get where you want to go in the study of your ancestry.

Today, let’s look at a study of Polish genealogy just published this summer in “Family Tree Magazine.” This study is so complete it is pretty much a course in researching this ethnicity so strong here in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

One of the difficulties in doing Polish genealogy (apart from the language) is the fact that the nation of Poland, while going back centuries, has been repeatedly invaded, carved up and subjected to almost endless renaming of places by various conquerors.

So, “Family Tree” helpfully offers a map of the various iterations of Poland down through the centuries, along with dates and changing borders. Studying the color-coded map, and the accompanying timeline of Polish history since 966, a year generally considered the beginning of the Polish nation, will help you get oriented.

Here’s an important disclaimer. There were times when the nation of Poland did not exist. Therefore, be prepared for records that place an ancestor’s birth, death or home in a neighboring country or in a hybrid place such as “Russian Poland.”

Of course, there are lists of records and where to find them, with key terms translated to English. You’ll learn, for instance, of the existence of national archives, regional archives and local registries. You will also find information on the peculiarities of the Polish language as well as translation (and pronunciation) of key terms.

Well, I could go on and on here. But if you are interested in Polish genealogy, this guide is as close to a course in the subject as you’re likely to find.

We don’t have the newsstands we once had, except in the occasional bookstore. You might have to go online (the magazine’s own site) to find out how to order this issue.

Of course, there are complementary approaches to Polish genealogy. There is a Poland Genweb, available online and in English. Cyndi’s List is a standard place to look for basic sources of information. An online search will turn up some books on the subject.

Make online informational videos part of your search as well. Thanks to RootsTech, we have free videos on just about every ethnicity, all conducted by experts.

As always, familiarize yourself via the Internet with the holdings of local sources such as the Luzerne County Historical Society, the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society and the Osterhout Free Library, to name just a few sites. If you know the local town where your ancestors lived, see if that town has an historical group as well.

But get your hands on the July/August issue of “Family Tree Magazine” and take a look at this cover story, which is actually quite a bit more than a standard magazine item. Once you have solidified your local and regional American ancestors via local sources and the U.S. Census, this article is a good place to go next.

News Notes: If you’re planning an Ellis Island trip this year, don’t forget to check the website first. There has been a good deal of rehabilitation and construction there in recent years. Also important: allow yourself enough time to get to and from New York City and to take the ferry to and from the island.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

