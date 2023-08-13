🔊 Listen to this

“I have been dating a man I expect to marry. We do not live together but have been serious for almost 3 years. I know he is close to proposing because we have had all of the typical preliminary conversations. Like: kids/no kids; job/career; where to live; prenup/no nup.

“One of the concerns I have had is that he is not what I would consider generous. If I see someone on the street corner with that classic sign, “Will work for food” or “Need home for my three kids” I will invariably roll down my car window and hand them at least a buck, or usually more if I don’t have a buck on me. I tip those who deliver overnight packages, do any work at my apartment, or service my car.

“My boyfriend doesn’t do this. He has sometimes, not often, but enough times still to bother me, question why I think it is my job to help them out. Or if I am enabling the dysfunction of the street people, as he calls them.

“But it is not just this example that I wonder about. It’s that he is very selective about who he will buy gifts for and when.

“I don’t need a reason like a birthday or holiday, much less an anniversary, to give gifts. I do not think I go overboard with my spending, though he may differ, but he is nowhere near as giving as I am.

“Is it wrong of me to judge him as being stingy, something I have accused him of on a few occasions? Is there even a thing as being too stingy?”

G: First things first … if you are serious about accepting a marriage proposal and you are not clear about where you and he stand in terms of finances, I suggest you get with a counselor, particularly one who works with couples. See if you can drill down on these differences and determine if there is a larger issue, like control or insecurity, behind these behaviors.

I say this because a primary reason for relationships and marriages to fall apart is over money. The differences in how each views money, or earns and spends it can sometimes show up early, but it is common for the differences to grow exponentially once a couple gets into complex circumstances.

If either of you is averse to a counselor, then I suggest you read some relationship books that deal with ways to talk to one another about money and how to reconcile your money differences. You could even start with general finance texts, like what Suze Orman offers. Her books offer a broad scope of money areas that an individual and a couple will likely face as they age.

Unless you get this part as straight as you can before you wed, you will be thrashing over pennies and perhaps even sizeable profits. Basic living expenses and all of the non-essentials that pop up will inevitably become fertile ground for argument. But I think, even worse than the fighting is the deterioration of respect that it brings, that threatens relationships.

I understand in certain circumstances there is a rational position for not giving to those who are seeking a hand-out, particularly with those who are capable of earning their way through life. Determining that may not always be easy from what you see from the comfort of your car seat. But if your heartstrings and values tug you to give, because you believe or feel there is a specific or legitimate need, it is still your right to do what you want to do. Likewise, it is also his right not to behave exactly as you do.

The real question I think you are seeking guidance over is whether or not stinginess, to any degree, is something you want in your married life. When one closely examines a partner’s budget, or even their spending habits, it should become clear whether or not they have a healthy relationship to money. It will also reveal whether or not they have any interest in learning about the needs of others who are less fortunate, or whether they want to prioritize their spiritual development in this area.

It takes a kind heart to want to recognize the need or want of another, and then do something if they can. If it is easy for someone to avert their eyes or not give to a worthy cause when they have the means to do so, this is an indication there is room for growth.

That growth may be easier said than done, but at least getting to a level of being able to embrace the celebratory inclination of “A Very Merry Unbirthday to You” from “Alice in Wonderland” should not be that much of a stretch. Life is so much more festive when we indulge others regardless of the day’s import.

Even if we are not tasked with solving each and every problem a stranger may present us with, we are, in my spiritual playbook, required to do what we can with the means that we have in order to help others. That can take many forms.

As in the tea party instruction given in “Alice in Wonderland,” we have 364 days of the year that are not our birthday. But those are days of someone else’s birthday. When you offer something to a stranger in need, or donate money to a GoFundMe solicitation, or to medical research or even to the American Red Cross, you can look at this gesture of generosity as though offering a birthday gift to them.

It does not have to be a huge amount, but any amount is a practice in not being stingy.

This generosity is worth cultivating because the payoff is a win-win. The recipient will benefit as if hitting the lottery without having had to buy a ticket, while at the same time it deepens one’s compassion, contributes to peacemaking, and stimulates the ability to love unconditionally. All of these make for a more joyful way of being in the world.

