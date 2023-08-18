Other performers invited to sign up for Open Mic

Father-and-son musical duo Timothy and James Zieger will perform during this month’s Open Mic at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock, which is set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 in the Dietrich’s Peg Fassett Performance Studio.

If you are interested in sharing your own talents before the headliner, sign-ups will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Timothy Zieger has headlined multiple Open Mic Nights at the Dietrich and is a crowd favorite. Timothy is focused on the craft of music. His first album, “North Light,” has been described as “lean, lonesome, and full of longing,” and he has been a featured performer on radio, TV, and other venues.

“Timothy Zieger is a singer-songwriter of uncommon depth,” George Graham of WVIA Public Radio has said. “He is the epitome of the articulate folkie, whose music extends beyond the conventions of the genre, and whose songs have staying power.”

This time around Timothy will be accompanied by his talented son, James Zieger. James is a young musician who loves playing piano, rocking on drums, and writing his own compositions. Join this father/son duo as they play a mix of originals and familiar favorites.

The Dietrich Theater is pleased to feature local artists, storytellers, comedians, poets, and much more looking for a way to share their talents with an appreciative and supportive audience. For more information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3.