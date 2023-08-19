Book will benefit non-profit A Moment of Magic

Princess Willa is brave and curious, and depicted as using her imagination to fly in a cardboard airplane.

Princess Elizabeth is learning to be a leader, all the while dealing with anxiety.

Princess Willa is brave and curious — and battling cancer. She doesn’t let her illness define her.

Oliver Parsons is intelligent and resourceful, but struggles with being impatient and over-eager. He’s also an amputee in a wheelchair.

“You don’t see a lot of superheroes who are differently abled,” Wilkes-Barre native and author Kylee McGrane-Zarnoch said during a telephone interview, as she described Elizabeth, Willa, Oliver and other characters you’ll meet in her new book, “Your Magic.”

With colorful illustrations by artist Estella Patrick, “Your Magic” looks like a children’s book and “right now we’re saying it’s for early readers, ages 3 to 10,” McGrane-Zarnoch said. “But I really think it’s a great book for any age, a reminder that what makes you different is a super-power, and you should share it with the world.”

“Your Magic” will be released Aug. 21, and after a release party that day in New York City, the author will return to her hometown for a release party set for 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at Rodano’s restaurant on Public Square, downtown Wilkes-Barre.

General admission tickets are $30; tickets for 13 to 18 year olds will be $15. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free and likely will enjoy the face painting and friendship bracelets they will find there. (Tickets may be purchased at amomentofmagic.org/.

Proceeds of the party and the book sales will benefit “A Moment of Magic,” a non-profit foundation McGrane-Zarnoch founded in 2014 as a college sophomore.

Its mission is “to improve the quality of life of vulnerable and underserved children and inspire them to be brave, strong, and fearless through fun and engaging social wellness activities. Together, we create magic.”

Headquartered in New York City, the foundation has chapters at colleges and universities, including Misericordia University in Northeastern Pennsylvania,

“We work with children of all kinds of abilities, and children with traumatic life situations,” McGrane-Zarnoch said. “Forty percent are children with cancer.”

The author wanted to introduce children to superheroes, princesses and other royal folks with challenges they would find relatable.

So she created Clemente, who struggles “with sharing how he feels, especially if he’s feeling sad or bad or lonely. He has to learn that sometimes the bravest thing you can do is ask people for help.”

Then there’s Nova, a superhero who is “hyper-vigilant, a great friend, always there for you, but struggles to take care of herself. She might need time to decompress, time to read, time to be alone.”

As for Princess Della, she “has a beautiful singing voice and is very thoughtful in her interactions with other people, but she can have a hard time sharing that beautiful voice … she can be reserved.” Other characters try to encourage Princess Della, who has Down syndrome.

McGrane-Zarnoch grew up in Wilkes-Barre and graduated from the former Coughlin High School. She studied English and communications at the College of Mount St. Vincent in New York City and this is her first book.

The illustrator, Estella Patrick, who is a college student in Texas, “overcame an illness of her own,” McGrane-Zarnoch said. “She was hospitalized as a child and used art as a way of coping.”