I’ve seen much more complicated recipes for boilo than the one my father used, but a tradition this old, traced back to the grand old plumber himself, won’t change in my lifetime as long as there’s Kummel to be had.

The formula for the elixir survived across the years and across borders. The world changed radically, but this constant remained in our family: The year came to an end with a bottle of boilo on the kitchen counter from Christmas Eve to at least 12:01 a.m. New Year’s Day.

The steam often still wafted off the quaff as the shot glasses rose for a toast at the start of the traditional dinner the night before St. Nick’s visit. Newcomers might wince — “It’s an acquired taste” or “It takes a little getting used to” became almost rote responses — but for veterans, this beat any mythical ambrosia. If the gods really did have a nectar, this was the earthly version.

Brewed only once a year and usually available a scant eight days, the components were simple and easy to get: Honey, butter, any blended whiskey, and kümmel — a clear, sweet-ish liqueur flavored with caraway, which gave dad’s version of boilo (handed down through his family since the days of Slovakia, we were led to believe), its distinctive flavor.

Simply put, without kümmel, it’s not dad’s boilo. And last Christmas, there was very nearly no boilo.

For years the stuff could be found, albeit in small quantities, in most “state stores.” Jacquins made it, and it was right there along with their other liqueurs in similarly shaped bottles. There were a few years when I had to cast a wider net to find it — one year I drove to a store in Reading’s suburbs — but usually a few locations in Luzerne County were guaranteed to stock it.

Last year I went to the sure-to-have store in Wilkes-Barre Township: not a bottle. I went on line to the Fine Wine Good Spirits website to discover it had been put on sale at nearly half price, and store shelves were clearing fast. The nearest supply sat in Dickson City. I made the trek and searched the shelves. Finding none, I asked a clerk, who checked the computer and told me there was supposed to be a bottle left. The man took me to the aisle that should hold it, but again, nothing.

I walked out concerned that a long family tradition would die for my failure to secure a bottle sooner. I called my brother Jay in York (of Uncle Jake’s Favorite Recipes), and left a message urging him to visit a store near him that, according to the website, still had some. As I approached my car, scouring the internet on my phone for a closer source, the clerk chased me down. There was one bottle left — just one — and it had been put on a different discount shelf.

A thousand thanks to the man who went well beyond the call of duty that afternoon. Because of him, Christmas was saved!

But the Pennsylvania employee who made boilo possible that year had bad news as well. The state had stopped stocking kümmel and put it on sale for clearance because Jacquins stopped making it. Other brands, he expected, would be available online, but the days of walking into a “state store” and grabbing a bottle of kümmel were ending.

Fearing a future without boilo, I emailed MT’s sister in West Chester and begged her to stop by a store near their house which, according to the web, had at least six bottles in stock. At the same time, Jay did venture out and found a bottle. To my great relief, the in-laws came through, delivering an impressive six bottles by Christmas, as a present. Suddenly, we had a seven-bottle stock split in two locations. Jay summed up the sense of security in three words:

“Mutual Assured Boilo.”

Barring disaster, I figure we have enough kümmel for a minimum of 15 years — double that if we cut the recipe in half, which at my age is probably a lifetime supply. In our house, at least, this yuletide family tradition will continue for the foreseeable future.

I’ve not been able to confirm that Jacquins stopped making kümmel. I contacted them through their website and asked, but received no reply. I have not found any mention of it on their website. There is none available listed on the state’s fine wine good spirits site. So it’s entirely possible I’m giving you a recipe you can’t make, at least in Pennsylvania. But this is a great example of just how much more a recipe can be than the sum of its parts.

As to the mix itself, it’s straightforward, much moreso than some other versions that came up when I Googled “boilo.” The big trick is to get into an empty bottle or two before it cools so much that the ingredients start to separate. At room temperature, the butter will start to solidify, but don’t worry. As the recipe notes, put the bottle (cap off or loose) in an inch or so of water and heat until the kümmel is nicely warmed, the butter melted. Put the cap on tightly, shake, an serve.

Dobru chut!

Boilo (Dad’s recipe)

10 ounces. Kümmel

¼ pound Butter

5 to 6 ounces Honey

15 ounces Blended Whiskey

Combine Butter and Honey in 2-quart saucepan. Heat on low and stir until butter is melted. Stir in kümmel and whiskey over medium heat, and keep stirring until mixture becomes very frothy.

Remove from heat and let settle

Do not let it overflow and do not splash it around. And don’t put your face over the pot. The alcohol vapor is highly flammable.

Replace on heat and bring to boil again, stirring, and remove from heat. This cooks off some of the alcohol for a smooth drink. You can repeat the process a third time, if you want less bite.

Let cool until it can be handled and pour into an empty liquor bottle, using a funnel.

Serve warm, put bottle cap on and shake gently before pouring to mix up the butter, which floats to the top.

Keep the bottle on the stove with the cap loose and reheat for future use by placing bottle in a pot of water and heating carefully. Always shake before pouring.

