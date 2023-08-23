🔊 Listen to this

Lisa Jewell is back with an enthralling new entry in the psychological thriller genre, weaving a tale around a woman who unexpectedly becomes the focal point of her own captivating true crime podcast.

The narrative unfolds as popular podcaster Alix Summers commemorates her 45th birthday at a local pub. Fate intervenes, leading her to cross paths with the unassuming Josie Fair, who, as it turns out, shares the same milestone birthday. An intriguing connection is established between these “birthday twins.”

In an intriguing twist of events, Alix and Josie’s paths intersect once more, this time outside the confines of Alix’s children’s school. The encounter is sparked by Josie’s avid interest in Alix’s podcasts. Josie, sensing the potential for an absorbing subject, hints at imminent transformative shifts in her life, sparking Alix’s curiosity.

As the layers of Josie’s life are gradually peeled back, Alix finds herself both intrigued and unsettled. Despite her reservations, the allure of crafting a podcast around Josie’s mysterious existence proves too compelling to resist. However, the more Alix delves, the clearer it becomes that Josie harbors unsettling secrets. Unbeknownst to Alix, she becomes entangled in Josie’s web, gradually infiltrating her life and even her home. The reader constantly goes back to think about the title, “None of This is True.”

What exactly is the truth here?

Josie abruptly vanishes, leaving Alix to grapple with the shocking realization that a malevolent and horrifying legacy accompanies her departure. As the pieces fall into place, Alix learns that her own existence has transformed into the focus of a true crime podcast, one that places not only her life but also the lives of her family in perilous jeopardy.

Jewell masterfully weaves the suspense, prompting readers to question the enigmatic persona of Josie Fair and the depths of her transgressions. Unraveling this intricate tapestry of deception becomes a relentless pursuit, driving the narrative forward with unrelenting tension. The lingering query remains: Who truly is Josie Fair, and what sinister deeds lie concealed beneath her façade?

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage reviewed this book. She and her mother, Jacquie O’Neil, contribute to this column.

