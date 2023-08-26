🔊 Listen to this

It’s back to school time, and genealogists know what that means — tracing your ancestors’ educations.

When settlers of European descent arrived in Northeastern Pennsylvania, one of the first things they did was found public elementary schools.

By the end of the 1700s, the area was dotted with small schools staffed with paid teachers providing basic instruction, proof that our ancestors valued education.

Here is a primer on our area’s education. With basic knowledge, you can go on to try to link ancestors with specific institutions, and maybe find photos of them.

There are two ways to find out about our area’s first public schools.

The first is the “Town Histories” section of the Luzerne County Genweb. It is available online under that very name. These town histories, drawn from an 1890s volume, give dates, locations and basic information about the first schools.

The second source, available at the Bishop Library of the Luzerne County Historical Society, goes considerably further. It is the Phillips collection of notebooks. In particular, go to the notebooks on the individual towns for data on founding and development of their schools (including private ones) from the earliest time to the 1950s.

For membership information and schedule updates, go to the society’s web and Facebook pages. The library is at 49 South Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre.

That library also has some individual town histories, as well as many booklets published as our communities celebrated their centennials, some of them making reference to the municipality’s public and private schools down through the years. Check the card catalogue also. You never know when you’ll get lucky.

True, such histories will likely not mention your specific ancestors. But they will tell you what schools were available to residents of the communities and sections of communities where your ancestors lived. That’s a start.

The Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society, 57 North Frankin St., has a massive collection of high school and college yearbooks going back to the early 20th century. If your ancestors attended those schools, you’ll likely find photos of them and information about their classes and activities.

Join up and gain access to all their resources.

If we are talking about high schools from before the yearbook era, your best bet will probably be to scour digitized newspaper files for the times of year — May and June — when school graduations of all kinds took place. Some districts’ elementary schools might announce graduations as well.

No graduation? If you have a death date, an ancestor’s obituary will likely make some mention of education, though specifics might be lacking.

Don’t forget: while nearly all towns used to maintain their own schools, Pennsylvania mandated large jointures in the 1960s. Many of the older school systems disappeared, with new districts and names replacing them. Start your research online.

For the aforementioned obituaries and anything else that might run in a newspaper, the Bishop Library has the most complete collection of area newspapers, going back to the early 1800s.

Don’t ignore the historical societies specific to individual towns. Not all archive materials, but a few — such as Nanticoke and Plymouth — maintain files that include history books, city directories and other materials you might find useful.

While the Kingston Historical Society does not archive, it has done exhibits and calendars on the municipality’s schools down through the years.

By all means, consider joining the organizations that are helping you. Becoming a member can get you in the door more easily and can get you on the group’s list for emailed and print publications.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

