Members of the Halloween Planning Committee for the Kiwanis Club of Dallas are planning the annual Halloween Parade and Party for children in day care through middle school, set for 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Back Mountain Little League Field, located at the intersection of East Center Hill Road and Church Street/Irem Road, Dallas.

This is a rain or shine event. Dress appropriately for weather conditions in the outdoor parade. Registration and entertainment by Charlie Hayes begin at 1 p.m. There will be appearances by other surprise guests.

Once registered, children will be invited to participate in an optional baseball game played in costume on the Little League field. This game is meant for children of all levels and skill sets. It will be run by members of the Back Mountain Little League. (Pre-registration for the game is required, via an on-line link, to be available in the future). The game will start at noon and end in time for parade registration at 1 p.m.

Individuals and groups in costumes will be judged at 2 p.m. during the parade. Monetary prizes will be awarded for the top three winners in each of the six costume categories: Funniest, Most Original, Prettiest, Scariest, Miscellaneous, and Best Group.

The Best Group category must have 3+ participants. Light refreshments and goodie bags will be distributed immediately following the judging. Tickets will be available for additional gift prizes. For more than60 years, Dallas Kiwanis Club has hosted this annual Halloween event for area youths.