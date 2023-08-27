🔊 Listen to this

I’m rested and rejuvenated after a quick weekend away in Atlantic City last week.

I ended up spending the weekend with some friends and couldn’t have had a better time.

Between the bustling casinos, busy beach and lively boardwalk, it was everything I hoped for and more.

For starters, we spent time at the Borgata Hotel & Casino resort pool when we arrived. Not only was it a perfectly sunny day, but there was dining service poolside. Yes, please!

We spent the day and night at the Borgata, moving to the Old Homestead Steak House for dinner later that night where I ordered some of the best seabass I’d ever had. Server Michael told me it was his favorite dish, and it was evident why as soon as I took a bite.

Not only was the fish delicious, but the steak, as you would expect, was too. I wasted no time finishing my friend Ruth’s filet when offered. I can’t let food go to waste, you know?

While I love dinners, I love nothing more than a good cover band, and was so glad to find one at the Gypsy Bar on the Borgata property after dinner.

I think we danced (ahem, I moved my hips next to the wall) for about two hours that night.

What fun!

The rest of the weekend was filled with a visit to the beach, a walk down the boardwalk to see fireworks (who knew they happen weekly on Saturday nights near the Tropicana property?) and more fabulous food. Besides the Borgata, we ate at Kuro, a Japanese restaurant on the Hard Rock property, which was spectacular.

At Kuro, think sushi, short ribs and fun, contemporary artisanal dishes with ingredients imported directly from Japan. I didn’t even care how much the bill was; the food, which was served as it was prepared, was all I could think about.

Thanks so much to my friend Ruth, a frequent Atlantic City visitor, who showed Oscar and me a fantastic time. It’s always nice to have a tour guide in tow.

If you’re looking for any last-minute excursions this summer, consider an Atlantic City run.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

