Lebanese delicacies on menu for Sept. 10

The fried kibbeh, or kibbeh nayeh, contains lean ground meat, fine wheat, onions and spices. It may remind some diners at the upcoming Lebanese Festival of a meat loaf.

Times Leader test cook Mary Therese Biebel asked for, and received, a hands-on lesson in shaping some kibbeh patties at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church in Wilkes-Barre.

The holes in the center of each kibbeh patty ensure that they will be cooked thoroughly in the middle.

Lisa Thomas fries some kibbeh patties, to make kibbeh nayeh. When kibbeh is served raw, it is called kibbeh arras.

With her gloved hands immersed in a bowl, Cynthia Collins of Dallas mixes ground meat with fine wheat, onions, salt, pepper and an array of spices. The next step will be to form the mixture into kibbeh patties.

As they sat around a table shaping meat patties last week, several church volunteers said Lebanese dishes — like the mixture of lean meat, bulgur wheat and spices, called kibbeh — are frequently part of their family dinners at home.

“A lot of us, our grandparents came from Lebanon, and our parents were first-generation Americans,” said Cynthia Collins of Dallas, who along with Lisa Thomas and Joyce Birk is leading the kitchen workers as they get ready for this year’s Lebanese Festival, set for Sept. 10 at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Catholic Church, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre.

“Making food this way reminds us of our mothers and grandmothers,” Collins said. “We’re trying very hard to keep these traditions going, as long as we can.”

“And everybody seems to like the food.”

If you are part of that hungry crowd that appreciates Mediterranean flavors, you might want to circle Sept. 10 on your calendar and plan to attend the Lebanese Festival, which begins at 11:30 a.m. (pre-orders will not be taken) and is expected to continue while the food lasts.

Co-chaired by Lisa Thomas and Robert Decker, the festival will include a basket raffle, DJ music and the chancing off of a fire pit of cheer.

But the food — some of which can be prepared in advance and frozen; much of which will be prepared at the last minute — is a huge draw.

Here’s what you can expect:

Stuffed grape leaves. This is perennially the most popular item, Lisa Thomas said.

Stuffed eggplant. Also known as sheikh el mahshi, according to church pastor Father Adib Salameh, who came over from the rectory to the church hall to help a reporter spell names.

Kibbeh nayeh. A fried patty, made with lean ground meat, fine wheat, onions, salt, pepper and a blend of spices including cumin, allspice, mint and basil.

Kibbeh arras: That same lean patty, served raw and considered a delicacy.

Tabboule. A salad featuring parsley.

Za’atar Sajj. A flatbread cooked over a domed grill and seasoned with a mix of thyme, sesame and the Lebanese shrub sumac.

Macaroon bil toum. Homemade noodles served in a garlic-lemon sauce.

Kebabs. Lamb or chicken served on skewers.

Lubya. A green bean stew served with rice.

Hummus. A dish featuring ground chickpeas.

Stuffed cabbage (piggies) and stuffed casings round out the dinner menu offerings. For dessert, there also will be an array of Lebanese-style cookies and pastries, including baklava.