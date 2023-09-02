🔊 Listen to this

The annual Mass in Italian will be celebrated on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton. All are welcome.

The liturgy is celebrated in conjunction with La Festa Italiana, which occurs over the Labor Day weekend, Friday through Monday, September 1-4, on Courthouse Square, one block away.

Reverend David P. Cappelloni, V.F., La Festa Chaplain and pastor of Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Dunmore, will be the principal celebrant and homilist.

Concelebrants will include Monsignor Constantine V. Siconolfi, La Festa Chaplain Emeritus, and priests from the Diocese of Scranton. Deacons from the Diocese will also participate.

The Mass will be broadcast live by CTV: Catholic Television of the Diocese of Scranton and will be rebroadcast on Tuesday, September 5, at 8 p.m., and Wednesday, September 6, at 10:30 a.m. In addition to airing live on CTV, the Mass will air live on the diocesan website and on social media platforms. It will also be available on demand after the live broadcast concludes.

This year’s Italian Mass is being offered in memory of all those members and friends of La Festa Italiana who passed away since the last Mass was celebrated, including Most Reverend James C. Timlin, Teresa G. Andrichak, Billy Arnold, Ron Casper, Joseph A. Guido, Scotty Lemoncelli, Alfred Pantuso Sr. and Anthony J. Rinaldi Sr.

Music ministry for the Italian Mass will be provided by the choirs of Saints Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, accompanied by a brass quartet, all directed by Joseph Moffitt. Dominick DeNaples, mandolin; Patrick Loungo, Nicholas Luongo, Eugene Mentz, organist, and Monica Spishock, timpani, will also accompany.

James Baress, Patrick Caramanno, Joshua Cillo, Jonathan Eboli, Stephen Eboli, Richard Garofalo and Joseph Wentline are the ushers. Guy Valvano is honorary usher.