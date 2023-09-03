🔊 Listen to this

If you’re a regular reader of this column you know I’m a big believer in celebrating.

I try to make time to celebrate everything, within reason.

Birthdays, anniversaries, first days of schools. You name it.

If it’s something special and makes someone happy, I figure why not celebrate?

Last week I celebrated a multitude of things.

For instance, I celebrated the return of Notre Dame football by utilizing the new app that’s part of the Times Leader partnership with Cipher Sports Technology Group to responsibly bet on the game. I rarely bet, so it was especially fun to figure out the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

Hey, there was $200 in free bonus bets, so I figured why not?

I watched the game at Franklins in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, and even though I’ve been going out watching games for years, I paid much more attention since I had a little stake in the outcome.

Since it was a Saturday, we stopped at La Cantina Amigon for dinner afterwards. That’s the new Mexican restaurant in the former Hottle’s location on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, opened by the family who also runs the diner and a bakery down the street. I’ve written about the diner before.

The place was cute and charming with ample bar, high-top and table seating, so you can take your pick.

While there’s tons of authentic Mexican food, there’s also American fare like burgers.

I spent many moments inside Hottle’s with my parents and grandparents when I was younger, so it was neat to be back, albeit in a different atmosphere.

Don’t worry; last weekend didn’t end there.

Sunday was spent with my BFF (best friend forever) Tara DeGuisto lunching and dining, first at Scranton’s Backyard Ale House, then at Anthony’s in Old Forge. (You just can’t keep me home!)

The Backyard Ale House patio was packed with lots of families in town for back-to-school, and Anthony’s was busy as it typically is on a Sunday night, since it is one of the few places open.

Oh, and I can’t forget the stop at the new Bagel Bar on Pierce Street in Kingston (the day before fire crews were called to extinguish smoke). It was fabulous, and I loved my fresh whole wheat bagel with tuna on top. Here’s hoping they reopen soon.

While I do love the celebrating, when the weekend came to a close I was ready for some sleep and some food fasting.

Happy birthday, Tara!

Welcome back, Notre Dame.

And best of luck to La Cantina Amigon and The Bagel Bar on their openings. I wish them both much success.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

