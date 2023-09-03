Hikers explore nature at Nescopeck State Park

Boulder Field at Hickory Run State Park will be the destination of an upcoming hike on Sept. 22.

Hikers visit a duck blind at Nescopeck State Park and find it’s an ideal place for spotting ducks and other birds.

Hikers pause in a grove of hemlock trees at Nescopeck State Park. Most of the trees in the park are not evergreens like the hemlocks, but deciduous, naturalist Megan Fedor told the group.

“We saw a mushroom! It was purple!”

“Did you see that purple mushroom?”

For the next half mile of their 2-mile hike at Nescopeck State Park, 7-year-old Karver and 8-year-old Ian kept on talking about that cool mushroom.

Sure, they’d seen white mushrooms and brown ones and even some with red caps as they traversed the Woodland Way with environmental education specialist Megan Fedor and about 15 other grown-ups on a recent Tuesday morning.

But it was the purple one that made an impression. So did the millipede the boys scooped up and showed to Fedor and the toad they would have grabbed if Fedor hadn’t warned them that any sunscreen on their hands could clog the little creature’s pores.

Also, Fedor pointed out, “toads have a tendency to pee if you pick them up.”

Nature lessons continued with everyone from the two kids to the oldest retirees in the group seeming to enjoy the fresh air and exercise of the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources 15th annual hiking series.

“Just being out in the woods” is the best part, said Ann Oustrich of Taylor, who came to the hike with her husband Paul and their grandson, Ian.

Ed Burns from Scranton said he’s taken part in all but one of hikes offered so far this year in the naturalist-led series, which visits trails in nature preserves and gamelands as well as state parks.

“They’re all different and wonderful,” he said.

His wife, Suzy, who recently underwent knee replacement surgery, accompanies him when the hikes are flat and not too long.

Both of them said they enjoy looking for animals.

“We get excited to see snakes and other wildlife,” Ed Burns said, noting he hadn’t been scared when the hiking group encountered a mother bear near her two cubs that were up in a tree last year at Hickory Run State Park.

“We turned around,” he said, “and went back the way we came.”

“I’m sorry I missed that,” Suzy Burns said. “I would be more fascinated than scared.”

No bears were in sight during the recent Nescopeck hike, but there was evidence beavers had been in the area — building dams higher than they usually do, which led to soggy conditions on some trails.

“It’s kind of soupy,” Fedor said, explaining why she’d changed the itinerary of this particular hike from the Red Rock Trail to the Woodland Way.

Before the walk was over, Fedor talked about various plants and trees, showed the group a duck blind and pointed out the park’s butterfly garden, near the Nature Discovery Area.

The Nature Discovery Area, incidentally, will be the scene of an upcoming activity at Nescopeck. Volunteers are invited to help weed, mulch and otherwise spruce it up from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9. This work is best suited to adults and older children, park officials say, but all are welcome. Volunteers are asked to register online at the park’s calendar of events to make sure the park has enough tools for all participants. (The office phone number is 570-403-2006.)

If you’d like to participate in upcoming DCNR hikes, upcoming events include:

Thomas Darling Preserve 2.5 “more difficult” miles, meet 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at 261 Burger Road near Blakeslee. Two separate hikes are planned this day because the parking area is small, Fedor said. So choose one.

Boulder Field Trail, 7 miles, meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Boulder Field Trailhead on Route 534, across from the Hawk Falls Trailhead, in Hickory Run State Park, White Haven.

Creekside Trail at Nescopeck State Park, 3.5 miles. Meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at the park office in Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums.

Other upcoming activities at area state parks include:

RICKETTS GLEN STATE PARK

Archery lesson, for beginners. You must be 12 or older. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Contat Rhiannon Summers at 570-477-7780 or [email protected] for more info.

Discover Ricketts Hike, hiking the Old Bulldozer Road Trail to see Valley View. Bring bug spray and water to this 5-mile, advanced hike, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Park and meet at the Route 118 Trailhead Parking lot in Ricketts Glen State Park.

Wisdom in the Woods. Join forest therapy guide Suzann Schiemer on a nature-based wellness and wisdom talk. Bring your own water and a cushion or towel to sit on. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Glens Lot along Route 118 in Ricketts Glen State Park. Register online or by emailing Rhiannon Summers at [email protected] or calling 570-477-7780.

Geology Talk and Walk. Simeon Suter, retired geologist, will give a presentation on the Geology of Waterfalls, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, starting at the Visitors Center. This will include a geologic tour with hiking and driving, so please wear sturdy boots. Registration required online or by emailing [email protected] or calling 570-477-7780.

FRANCES SLOCUM STATE PARK

Insect Safari, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the campground amphitheater. Families with children age 6 and older are invited to join the park naturalist as we search for Pennsylvania’s tiniest wildlife. Equipment will be provided.

Mushroom Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in the Solano Education Building. Learn about edible, poisonous and medicinal mushrooms with members of the Wyoming Valley Mushroom Club. Bring in a mushroom you’d like to identify and they’ll probably have the answer.

Intro to Archery. For ages 15 and older who have never tried archery before. 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. Registration required. Email [email protected] to sign up.

Signs of Fall, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, in the Solano Education Building, for ages 3 to 5. Children and their grownups will listen to a story and make a simple craft to celebrate the beginning of autumn.

HICKORY RUN STATE PARK

Stream Exploration, for kids. 5 to 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the campground. Join the park staff for a guided look at life in a tributary of Sand Spring Run. Meet at the Sand Spring Trail at the bottom of the campground. Look for a white vehicle parked between sites #13 and $108. Wear shoes that can get wet. In the event of rain or thunder, this program will be cancelled.