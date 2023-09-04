Marywood business students Gabrielle Troch and Michael Romano display their winning certificates. The students were also awarded trophies for their winning work in the international business competition, X-Culture Symposium. Submitted photo

Marywood business students Gabrielle Troch and Michael Romano display their winning certificates. The students were also awarded trophies for their winning work in the international business competition, X-Culture Symposium.

Submitted photo

Competition was held in Poland

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>Marywood Students are pictured with X-Culture Founder, Vas Taras, Ph.D., from the Gala Awards Night held in Lublin. From left to right: Gabrielle Troch, Madison Guelho, Daniel Gomez, Dr. Taras, Michael Romano, and Joel DiCarli.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Marywood Students are pictured with X-Culture Founder, Vas Taras, Ph.D., from the Gala Awards Night held in Lublin. From left to right: Gabrielle Troch, Madison Guelho, Daniel Gomez, Dr. Taras, Michael Romano, and Joel DiCarli.

Submitted photo

Five students from Marywood University’s School of Business and Global Innovation participated in the X-Culture Global Business Week in Lublin, Poland, during the summer, with two students earning awards.

Marywood students were members of two of the four winning teams selected by company executives — tying the highest college-winning representation at the conference.