Competition was held in Poland

Marywood Students are pictured with X-Culture Founder, Vas Taras, Ph.D., from the Gala Awards Night held in Lublin. From left to right: Gabrielle Troch, Madison Guelho, Daniel Gomez, Dr. Taras, Michael Romano, and Joel DiCarli.

Five students from Marywood University’s School of Business and Global Innovation participated in the X-Culture Global Business Week in Lublin, Poland, during the summer, with two students earning awards.

Marywood students were members of two of the four winning teams selected by company executives — tying the highest college-winning representation at the conference.