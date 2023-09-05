🔊 Listen to this

Country music sweetheart Karen Jonas of Fredericksburg, Va., will be the headliner at Baby’s First Rodeo when it comes to The Cooperage Project in Honesdale.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, The Cooperage Project will host “Philly’s own Cosmic Country Party,” Baby’s First Rodeo, a production that curates traveling and local musicians, line dance lessons, and a variety of country western-infused vendors.

Baby’s First Rodeo at The Cooperage will feature a headlining performance by country music sweetheart Karen Jonas of Fredericksburg, Va., and local opening act The Dishonest Fiddlers of Honesdale.

This family friendly musical happening has the vibe of a mini-music festival rather than a stand alone concert. The retro-country aesthetic that Baby’s First Rodeo thrives on is an idealfit for the rustic Cooperage building’s brick and wood walls and Americana roots.

Americana/Alt-Country songwriter Karen Jonas knows how to tell a story. She dazzles with energy that showcases her nine-year touring chemistry with her band and the true joy of their art. Karen has released five full-length records and is a three-time Wammie (Washington Area Music) Award winner for Best Country and Americana Artist, Mid Atlantic Song Contest winner, Ameripolitan Award nominee, and official SXSW and UK Americanafest Showcasing Artist.

The Dishonest Fiddlers are a highly regarded string band from Pennsylvania’s coal region. The group is led by folk-singer/songwriter Dave Brown on guitar/harmonica, and features Shawn Caden on mandolin, and Jasper Paciotti on upright bass. A mixed bag of jug band, bluegrass, and folk music are obvious influences that have helped to foundation and forge the band’s unique sound.

Baby’s First Rodeo is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at The Cooperage Project, 1030 Main St., Honesdale. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The show is appropriate for all ages.