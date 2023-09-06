🔊 Listen to this

King’s College Homecoming and Reunion Weekend will be Sept. 15 through Sept. 17 with campus tours, an alumni golf tournament, reunion receptions, and a football game.

The event begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2023, with an alumni golf tournament at the Wilkes-Barre Golf Club. Mass will be celebrated at the Chapel of Christ the King at 12:05 p.m. followed by a campus tour at 3:30 p.m.

Later that evening, the institution will host its 27th annual alumni award ceremony. There will also be special receptions for the Class of 1973 Golden Monarchs celebrating their 50th anniversary as well as the Class of 1998 Silver Monarchs celebrating their 25th anniversary.

On Sept. 16, 2023, festivities for the football game against Albright College begin at 11 a.m. in the Betzler Athletic Complex with a barbeque cookout, beer tent, yard games, music, and face painting. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

Later that evening, King’s is hosting a celebration reception for its Send Us Forth fundraising campaign. The event, dubbed “Pillars, Presidents, and Pints,” will feature several of the institution’s living presidents.

The weekend concludes on Sept. 17, 2023, with an alumni Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Christ the King followed by a farewell reception.

All King’s College alumni and friends are invited to participate. For more information and to register, please visit alumni.kings.edu or contact Beth Doherty, Associate Director of Alumni Engagement, at (570) 208-5900 ext. 5732 or [email protected].