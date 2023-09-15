🔊 Listen to this

Oh, how I wanted that electric football game.

Down the vibrating metal field my men would sweep — blocking, dodging tackles, heading for the end zone like a laser, befuddling my hapless opponent.

My only background in the sport was having been taken to a Thanksgiving Day game between Coughlin and Kingston high schools (plus some sports clips in Movietone newsreels). But I knew my instincts would prevail.

Yay, team! Yay, coach!

Unfortunately, I couldn’t get my parents to buy the thing.

Every year in this birthday month of September, memories of the elusive electric football game come roaring (or humming) back.

But an odd thing has happened. Eventually I began to realize that maybe my parents were right and that gifts like the weighty tome they gave me, entitled “The Outline of History” by H.G. Wells, would be better in the long run than a plug-in sheet of metal painted like a sports field.

Success and happiness, as life turned out to show, have had a lot more to do with reading and thinking than they would have had with looking on helplessly as little plastic figurines jiggled and jaggled along a green-painted swath of vibrating tin, never quite thundering across the goal line as advertised.

Score: Parents 49, silly kid 0.

There were other “must have” gifts that I zeroed in on every year as September approached. But every one of them, in retrospect, got short-circuited — to my ultimate benefit.

One was the chemistry set that never materialized.

In the movies white-coated scientists to whom all the other characters deferred were forever pouring test tubes of liquids into beakers as smoke rose up, and dramatically saying things like “Professor, Jones, I think you’ve found it.”

Really, what could have been a better bridge to respectable adulthood than a big box of substances with imposing names and a manufacturer’s guarantee that it was practically your ticket to the Nobel Prize ceremony?

Turns out there was a catch. “Atomic chemistry sets of the 1950s included radioactive uranium ore,” Smithsonian magazine noted a decade ago — long after the glory days of the bedroom lab had passed. That was the long-term problem. The short-term ones, with chemicals that could burn you if you had anything less than a Ph.D’s sense of caution, were just as bad, the article says.

Were my parents too parsimonious? Or just prescient? What I got were card and board games for family and friends to play, and more books — including a U.S. history with a colorful picture of an A-bomb blast on the cover. I think, in retrospect, that the message was something like “leave that sort of thing to the experts, son, and focus on the happy parts of life.”

Oh, there were other wish-list items that never became reality, and they all seem today to have fit the “parents know best” pattern.

Perpetually on my youthful agenda was the enormous 48-pack of Crayola crayons. It had colors I’d never heard of and would have had trouble spelling.

Never got that either. But, in retrospect, I must say that I still managed to do darn well as a colorist with the standard eight-pack. Message? I think it was, “what would Van Gogh have done?”

I also never got the flashy bike with a built-in radio. Probably my parents foresaw the headline “Local kid breaks neck listening to music instead of steering bicycle.”

Mom and Dad, it took a while, but finally I’m old enough to know better.

Now, there’s a gift.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history writer. Reach him at [email protected].

