When I think about places to have parties in Northeastern Pennsylvania, plenty come to mind.

There are the standard wedding venues we know and love, the newer outdoor barn-like areas and the typical restaurant backrooms.

But there’s nothing quite like The Venue in Dupont, one of the newest ventures from Culinary Creations by Metz, that I was lucky enough to experience last Saturday night when my BFF Ruth Corcoran had her 60th birthday party there.

Ruth is one of my favorite people. She writes a column in this publication from time to time, and I’ve written before about our friendship, a recent Atlantic City trip and joint nonprofit pursuits before.

I was so glad to be a part of her birthday affair, spend time with her amazing family and the fabulous friends she’s accumulated over the years, all while enjoying a brand-new, beautiful venue right near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Let me tell you a little about The Venue.

I found it to be very unique, as it’s a former restaurant (Tipsy Turtle previously had an operation in the location) with a beautiful, spacious bar area, along with ample dining and dancing room for up to 150 people.

A cute little lounge with swanky couches was set up next to a festive balloon arch that served as the photo backdrop of the night.

Food stations were set up throughout the venue, which encouraged guests to move around and mingle. That’s something I love about an event: the ability to mingle and meander around instead of being forced to sit in one spot.

If you want to see pictures of the newly remodeled space, want to consider having a party there or are just curious, visit culinarycreationsbymetz.com. The Venue is featured throughout the website, and it gives a terrific overview.

Also last week we had our Wilkes-Barre POWER! networking mixer at The Joint 53 above Rikasa on Main Street in Pittston (rikasarestaurant.com/the-joint-53).

While the Eagles game was on and Party on the Patio drew a large crowd, we didn’t have as many attendees as usual, but the spirit was strong as Mary Kay Pivovarnik, executive director for CASA, spoke about the group’s work and how it affects the children.

She was inspiring as she told stories and talked about the need to help children who experience constant change in life as they move through the foster care system. The children, many times, have only one constant: their CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate).

To learn more about CASA and its upcoming CASAblanca event, visit luzernecasa.org.

A special thank you to The Joint 53 for hosting us, making sure we had everything we needed and providing us with a wonderful space to network.

Our next event is slated for Thursday, Oct. 12, at The Woodlands. Fork Over Love will be the featured nonprofit, and we’re hoping for possible deck weather. Whatever the case, we’re excited and looking forward to seeing everyone then.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].