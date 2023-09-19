Musicians will have 15 minutes to showcase their best tunes

The Old Time Fiddlers will host their annual fiddle festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The event will be held at the Beach Lake Fire Hall, 1033 Beach Lake Hwy, Rt. 652, Beach Lake. Doors will open at 1 p.m., with music starting at 2 p.m.

Fiddlers will have a 15-minute showcase to perform their favorite tunes and songs. Organizers say this is traditional music at its best, featuring fiddlers and other musicians from the tri-state area.

Some of the styles represented are bluegrass, Old-time, Celtic, western swing and Canadian. Requests are encouraged from the audience.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day. The fire hall is handicap accessible. The Old Time Fiddlers (a 501-c3 non-profit organization) are celebrating their 44th year of performing and promoting traditional music in the area. This music is part of our heritage so we encourage everyone to come out and support it.

Admission is free. For more information, call 570-575-7158 or email [email protected].