🔊 Listen to this

This week in the Times Leader Test Kitchen, guest chef Ashley Bringmann tries her hand at making pickles. The results were a hit with the newsroom taste testers.

‘After years of assuming canning anything takes time and perfection, I learned the process was pretty simple,” Ashley says of the pickles she made.

Ingredients in the jars ready to be sealed and put in the refrigerator for a week.

“You did one heck of a job if this was really your first time making pickles,” reporter Bill O’Boyle said after trying a pickle chip.

I thank him for the compliment and I’m glad he thought my first attempt at pickles was great; I’m inclined to agree.

I was always under the impression pickling took a long time. I was pleasantly surprised to find out via TikToks and YouTube that refrigerator pickles or ‘Quickles’ as I like to call them, needed a lot less. These pickles only took a week in the fridge before the taste testers got to try them out.

A “wonderful” burst of flavor is how reporter Mary Therese Biebel described her first bite. Reporter Kevin Carroll also commented on the flavor saying, “the taste popped.” I believe that pop of taste is from the vinegar mixture I used. Half white vinegar and half apple cider vinegar.

After years of assuming canning anything takes time and perfection, I learned the process was pretty simple. I heated up the vinegar, salt and sugar on the stove until the sugar dissolved. In a separate bowl, I combined that mixture with cold water. The jars had my pickles, garlic, and seasoning prepped and ready to take on the liquid mixture. I had just enough to cover the four 16-ounce jars.

A pickle-hesitant reporter Hannah Simerson said they were “crunchy” and commented that the pickles did not have much of a “dill flavor.” Little did she know, the lack of dill was something I was concerned about. I had a lot of garlic and not a lot of dill. I was concerned the pickles would be less pickle-y then people would like. Testers seemed to love the subtle dill flavor combined with the three cloves of garlic I packed into the jars.

“I would have eaten the whole jar. I love them,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos raved about them. The “well balanced” flavor she enjoyed comes from the spices but also the apple cider vinegar cutting the acidity a bit and adding a sweetness that otherwise wouldn’t be present.

In particular, the baby whole cucumbers had a whole lot of garlic packed into those tiny jars. Those whole pickles were my personal favorite. News Editor Roger DuPuis was one of the few to try the whole pickles over the chips: He loved the garlic as well and described the flavor as “noticeable but not overwhelming.”

Another fan of the garlic was reporter Margaret Roarty; she called it “the perfect blend.” Perfection might be a long way off for me personally, I think it could use more dill and maybe a bit more garlic.

INGREDIENTS

1¼ cups distilled white vinegar (I used a ½ cup apple cider vinegar in my mixture, not just white vinegar)

3 tablespoons kosher salt

2 tablespoons sugar

2 cups cold water

1¾ to 2 pounds cucumbers

2 tablespoons peppercorn

3 large garlic cloves, peeled and halved for each 16-ounce jar.

2 teaspoons paprika

16 dill sprigs

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine the vinegar, salt and sugar in a small non-reactive saucepan (such as stainless steel, glass, ceramic or teflon) over high heat. Whisk until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Transfer the liquid into a bowl and whisk in the cold water. Refrigerate brine until ready to use.

Stuff the cucumbers into four 16-ounce jars. Add garlic cloves, paprika, dill sprigs, and chilled brine into jars, dividing evenly. If necessary, add a bit of cold water to the jars until the brine covers the cucumbers. Cover and refrigerate about 24 hours, then serve. The pickles will keep in the refrigerator for up to one month.