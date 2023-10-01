🔊 Listen to this

Amazing food, a bustling city and lots of rain is the best way to describe my last weekend.

I embarked on an adventure in the City of Brotherly Love, aka Philadelphia.

The adventure was a true jaunt around Center City, hitting up restaurants like Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse on Chestnut Street, Wicked Wolf Philadelphia also on Chestnut Street and Attico Rooftop Bar & Restaurant on Broad Street.

It was super fun spending a weekend right downtown, and I likely would have explored even more if it wasn’t pouring rain all weekend long. It made walking a tad difficult, so I opted to stay indoors when possible.

At one point, as I was walking along Rittenhouse Square, a car drove by splattering puddle water all over my right pant leg. I retreated inside the square walls and kept close to buildings as I meandered around the rest of the city.

My first stop was Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse. It’s more upscale than the companion Del Frisco’s Grill, which is also located downtown (full disclosure: I dined at both on this weekend).

While both are worth talking about, the steakhouse was my favorite meal of the weekend. It was Restaurant Week in Philadelphia, so the price was right for an appetizer, entrée and dessert.

The steakhouse is energetic and upscale, with exceptional service, a classy décor and a basement for parties complete with a vault. That’s right. It’s a former bank turned into a restaurant.

The steakhouse is traditional, yet modern and has won a number of awards in its 40-year history.

My meal of choice was the Manhattan Steak, which was honestly the best steak I’d ever eaten.

I also found some fun nonalcoholic options and enjoyed the entire atmosphere during this Friday-night visit.

The next day I ventured to the Wicked Wolf, a newer sports bar which I heard turns into a hopping nightlife scene at night. The pub-by-day has 32 HD TVs and a huge 16 square-foot LED digital screen that I watched Florida State play Clemson on.

I loved chatting with people at the bar during the game, especially a group of friends who hadn’t seen each other since COVID-19 and reunited for a weekend in the city in which they went to college.

The place is bright, welcoming and has all sorts of room — the perfect spot to watch a game or gather at any point of the day or night.

Another spot was Attico Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, a quaint, lounge-style restaurant with a generous drink menu. It’s a popular brunch destination.

Who doesn’t love a good brunch in the city, with cocktails called Smokeshow and Wild Side?

While we arrived a little after brunchtime, we genuinely enjoyed the views of Philadelphia and whimsical atmosphere of this Broad Street rooftop.

It was a fun little escape to a city I’ve always loved, but I always love coming back to Wilkes-Barre, too.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

