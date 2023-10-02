Admission will be free Oct. 7

Activities during the Oct. 7 Rakin’ in the Fun Day will take place both inside and outside the 115-year-old Museum, located at 1601 Mulberry St., Scranton.

The Everhart Museum will welcome the fall season with Rakin’ in the Fun Community Day on Saturday, Oct. 7. In celebration of the cooler weather and vibrant Northeastern Pennsylvania foliage, the Everhart will host a day of free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a variety of free activities and entertainment that highlight autumn traditions from noon to 4 p.m.

Taking place inside the Museum and outside on the grounds of beautiful Nay Aug Park, Rakin’ in the Fun will feature fall-themed arts and crafts, demonstrations, live music, a free photo booth, and much more.

Features of the day include the following:

• Fall arts and crafts including build-your-own fall inspired slime, magnet crafts, and coloring sheets

• Pumpkin painting sponsored by Wegmans Food Markets

• Scavenger Hunt take-away by Lackawanna County Historical Society

• Fall-themed rock painting by Scranton Rocks

• Music and presenting table with book take-away by Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

• Clum Family Farm presenting table with interactive activity

• The Greenhouse Project presenting table with interactive activity

• Free face painting by Happy Faces Face Painting

• Free photo booth by Freez the Moment Photobooth

• Discounted children’s admission tickets to aquarium from Electric City Aquarium

• Food available for purchase from El Buen Amigo food truck

For more information and updates see everhart-museum.org/rakin-in-the-fun-community-day-2023/

The museum, celebrating its 115th anniversary in 2023, is located at 1901 Mulberry Street, Scranton.