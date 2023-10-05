🔊 Listen to this

Radio personalities Doc & Chewy from Froggy 101 recently enjoyed a visit from Cocomo, a blue and gold macaw, and his owner, Loretta Chmura of Nanticoke.

Cocomo is a 37-year-old macaw, which is a type of parrot, and DJ Chewy noticed Cocomo, who was sporting a patriotic red, white and blue bow tie as his owner took him on a walk through Nanticoke.

Chewy asked Loretta Chmura to visit the station and talk about raising a parrot, his habitat, eating habits, hobbies, etc.

Some of Cocomo’s hobbies include visiting nursing homes, where he waves to residents and provides one-on-one interaction. He also participates in educational programs with Scout troops and, when school is in session, waves to children who are riding school buses.

One of Cocomo’s recent good deeds was to visit an elderly gentleman in Nanticoke who was not feeling well. The man enjoyed the visit so much that Cocomo’s owner took him for a second visit. Then the elderly man passed away, and his son ran into Cocomo’s owner at a local supermarket and told her how happy his father had been “talking about Cocomo and the unconditional love he got from Cocomo.”