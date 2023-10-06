Performance part of Last Encores tour

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have announced their performance at the F.M. Kirby Center on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 will be part of The Last Encores tour.

Limited seats are available and can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 am. to 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

Ticket Prices start at $65 plus fees.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons have decided to perform a limited number of shows and are looking forward to sharing The Last Encores to all of their devoted fans, from the young to the young at heart.

For more than 60 years, Valli has captured the hearts and souls of fans with unforgettable hits such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” This tour promises to be a celebration of Valli’s legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.

The Last Encores tour will visit cities across the United States with the tour kicking off in Morristown, NJ, at the Mayo Performing Arts Center on October 13. New Jersey is where it all began for the iconic group. The second show of the tour will be at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre.

In reflecting on the upcoming tour, Frankie Valli said, “I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans.”

The original Jersey boy, Frankie Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons and his solo success has spawned countless hit singles and his songs have been omnipresent in iconic movies such as “Grease,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Conspiracy Theory” and “The Wanderers.”

More than 200 artists have done cover versions of Frankie’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” from Nancy Wilson’s jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill’s hip-hop makeover.

The Broadway musical “Jersey Boys,” based on Valli’s life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by over 30 million people.