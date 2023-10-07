Sisters of Christian Charity celebrate 175 years

Members of the St. Nicholas - St. Mary Parish Choir have been practicing diligently for the Sisters of Christian Charity 175th Anniversary Mass, which is set for noon Nov. 4 in St. Nicholas Church, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre. They will be joined by singers from St. Jude’s in Mountain Top and by a group from Mendham, N.J., Sister Ellen Fischer said.

“It’s almost like SCC is in my DNA,” Sister Ellen Fischer said during a recent interview.

And, if that sounds like so much alphabet soup, here’s the translation:

Sister Ellen grew up in a parish that was served by the Sisters of Christian Charity, influenced by “their cheerfulness and love for each other.”

When she thought about becoming a nun herself, it was only natural she would want to join this order, founded 175 years ago by Mother Pauline von Mallinckrodt in Paderborn, Germany.

As the order celebrates its 175th birthday this year — with a noon Mass and reception set for Nov. 4 at St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish in Wilkes-Barre — it’s also celebrating 150 years in the United States, where Mother Pauline began sending her Sisters — first to New Orleans, then to the Bronx and Wilkes-Barre.

According to a history compiled by Sister Ann Lavelle, the first Sisters of Christian Charity arrived at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 15, 1873, at the request of the church’s first pastor, Monsignor Peter Nagel.

Not only would they be filling a need as teachers but by coming to America they would escape the Kulturkampf, or “struggle for civilization” of Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, who tried to weaken the influence of the Catholic church in Germany.

“Mother Pauline never lost her faith or trust in God,” said Sister Maria Angeline who, along with Sister Ellen and five other Sisters of Christian Charity, lives in a convent next door to St. Nicholas – St Mary Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre “She watched one convent after another closed as the government confiscated church property. They told her, ‘you can keep your place if you wear lay clothes,’ but she refused.”

The habits they wear are meaningful to the Sisters of Christian Charity, as an outward sign of their devotion to God. But when the local group talks about things that are even more important, they speak of intangibles.

“When I professed my final vows, amazing isn’t the right word,” said Sister Regina Bathalon, a Texas native now teaching in Scranton. “It was just such a deep joy, to give myself to God.”

“When I entered I was 30 and already working as a teacher, so the biggest shift is why I do what I do,” said Sister Elena Peace, who works at St. Jude School in Mountain Top. “I was teaching before and I’m teaching now but my reasons are deeper, because I’m trying to discern the will of God and follow it.”

“There was an emptiness in my life. I was longing for something but I didn’t know what it was,” said Sister Madeleine Davis, who converted to Catholicism and then decided to delve deeper.

“I was going to join a contemplative order,” she said, but the order she approached suggested she first attend college and spend time with the Sisters of Christian Charity. She’d never heard of SCC nuns before, but soon learned they interact with the larger community as teachers, social workers, hospital staff and in other roles.

Among the local Sisters, Sister Ellen is the principal at St. Jude School in Mountain Top; Sister Mary Theresa Wojcicki works in administration there; Sister Anna Nguyen is director of social ministries at St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish; Sister Madeleine is taking classes at Marywood University; Sister Maria Angeline teaches music at St. Nicholas – St. Mary School and serves as SCC vocations director; Sister Elena is teaching and tending to the library at St. Jude School and Sister Regina is teaching at NativityMiguel School in Scranton as she works toward her master’s degree.

The local Sisters hail from many different hometowns, with Sister Anna coming all the way from Vietnam. She belonged to a different order before she joined SCC, and recalls one of her first duties as a novice was to tend two cows, milking them every day. Whatever the chore was, she indicated with a smile, she did it cheerfully.

The early Sisters of Christian Charity traveled far from their homeland, too, Sister Mary Theresa said, noting “Mother Pauline visited this area, and Williamsport, and it reminded her of Germany. She thought her Sisters would feel at home here.”

Over the years Sisters of Christian Charity have served in 19 of the United States, including schools and parishes in the Diocese of Scranton, among them St. Nicholas, St. Ann’s Academy, St. Boniface and Bishop Hoban/Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes-Barre; St. Mary Assumption and Seton Catholic High School in Pittston, Sacred Heart in Luzerne, St. Mary Assumption and St. John the Baptist in Scranton; St. Boniface, St. Mary High School, St. Ann, Bishop Neumann High School, St. Anthony Center and Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport; Immaculate Conception in Bastress; St. Mary Magdalene in Honesdale; St. Basil in Dushore; Sacrd Heart in Duryea; Central Catholic/Bishop O’Reilly High School in Kingston and Holy Trinity and Bishop Hafey High School in Hazleton.

The Sisters currently serve at the newly minted St. Nicholas – St. Mary Parish in Wilkes-Barre and at St. Jude Parish in Mounain Top; Nativity Miguel School in Scranton and UPMC in Williamsport and Muncy.

The public is invited to the 175th Anniversary Mass, which Bishop Joseph Bambera will celebrate at noon Saturday, Nov. 4 in St. Nicholas Church, South Washington Street, Wilkes-Barre. A reception, coordinated by parishioner Bob Steininger, will follow. If you would like to attend, call the convent at 570-823-5447 to make a reservation.

Celebration of the anniversary will continue with other events, including the Run for a Nun 5K walk/run, Oct. 14 in Natirar Park, Peapack-Gladestone, N.J.; a Christmas Open House Dec. 10 at Villa Pauline Retreat and Spiritual Center, Mendham, N.J. and a Jubilee Tea at the Villa, planned for May 2.