Church members gather for food, fellowship

Elaine Singer, 85, eft, and Charlotte Blaine, 84, agree they are two of the oldest members of the Baptist Tabernacle.

Four generations of Charlotte Blaine’s family attended the 100th anniversary celebration on Sunday. From left are her daughter Barbara Shemanski, 8-year-old great-granddaughter Tori, and granddaughter Heather Marcellini, with matriarch Charlotte Blaine, who is one of the oldest members of the Baptist Tabernacle.

Barbara Nanstiel of Edwardsville and Penny Reid of Tunkhannock look over some of the vintage photos on display at the anniversary gathering.

Pastor Val Black, the spiritual leader of the congregation, attended the celebration with her aunt, Charlotte Ledbetter. ‘Everybody calls me Aunt Charlotte,’ Ms. Ledbetter said with a smile.

The Saltz family from Nanticoke attended the 100th anniversary celebration of the Baptist Tabernacle in Wilkes-Barre. Shown from left are mom Cindy Saltz, daughters Angelica, 10 and Bethany, 14; dad Larry Saltz and Cindy’s mother, Dorothy Melton of Wilkes-Barre. Cindy and Larry Saltz were married in June 2008 at the Baptist Tablernacle.

As guests at the church’s 100th anniversary dinner helped themselves to a savory buffet, church member Barbara Nanstiel remarked, ‘Baptists are known for eating.’ But, really, are there any faith communities that are not known for good food and fellowship?

“I’m the person I am today,” Jody Finnegan of Edwardsville said, “because of the people in this church.”

As she spoke, Finnegan’s gaze fondly circled the fellowship room at the Baptist Tabernacle in Wilkes-Barre, where close to 50 guests had gathered on Sunday to celebrate the church’s 100th anniversary.

Among them were her mother, Sandra E. Bonavina from the Lee Park section of Hanover Township, her sister Sandy J. Bonavina who traveled from Maryland for the event, various friends and even the woman who long ago taught her to play the piano, 85-year-old Elaine Singer from Wilkes-Barre.

“At a time when so many churches are shrinking, or closing, it is a joy to be part of this anniversary celebration,” said the Rev. Mark Mahserjian-Smith, executive minister of the American Baptist Churches of Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Current members, former members and at least one potential member —Fonseca Marshall of Plymouth, who said he’s been looking for a church family — joined church Pastor Val Black at the celebration in a room lined with photos that represent a century of faith.

Church member Ron Shandorf had also put together a slide show of 586 images for the celebration.

And, oh, yes, there was plenty of food.

“Baptists are known for eating,” church member Barbara Nanstiel said, pointing toward a buffet of chicken, meatballs, sausage, potatoes, pasta dishes and more. (Of course that was her way of being the first of about eight people who invited a reporter to dig in.)

“This is such a caring congregation,” said Elaine Singer of Wilkes-Barre, the one-time piano teacher and retired librarian, who said her own connection to the church dates back to when she was 18 months old.

She doesn’t remember her first visit to the Baptist Tabernacle, she said, but her mother told her she had entrusted her very young daughter to a stranger who “came to the door” and offered to take her to church. “That wouldn’t happen today,” Singer said.

Other church members reminisced about picnics at Frances Slocum State Park, and Sunday School, and talent shows.

“The adults were very involved,” Jody Finnegan remembered. “Mr. Garrison would play the harmonica and tell jokes. My dad and Mrs. Singer’s husband would be singing in the men’s choir … and we always had a song to sing with the Sunday School.”

Pastor Val Black said the church is in a time of rebuilding attendance after COVID, and welcomes new members.

“We are a church that is welcoming,” she described the church community. “We are a church that is full of love. We are a church that is not judgemental, a church that is about service to the community, because that is what Jesus tells us to do.”

One upcoming example of community outreach will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, when children are invited to stop by between 2 and 4 p.m. and pick up a free pumpkin.

The Baptist Tabernacle traces its official history to 1897, but it was 100 years ago, in 1923 that its cornerstone was laid at 66 Division St. in Wilkes-Barre, where early church members dug a foundation when they came home from working in the mines.