Freethy spins gripping yarn of a woman whose past is being used against her

Popular author Barbara Freethy brings her readers another romantic, suspenseful novel that will keep readers engaged from start to finish. What happens when someone hijacks your life a little at a time? This is what happens to Emily Hollister and the game that is being played is terrifying. The book is fast-paced and none of the characters can be trusted.

Emily Hollister has overcome a tumultuous childhood to become a successful Hollywood director. Everything is going great until it isn’t. While attending the “30 best under 30” awards gala she receives a mysterious note that simply says “I know what you did.” This is the beginning of a terrifying and dangerous attempt to steal her identity and destroy her career. Everyone in her life becomes a suspect. There is no one she trusts. Her so called friends, co-workers, and even her boyfriend are turning against her.

The anonymous note was just the beginning. When Emily is mugged returning home from the gala, Ethan, a security guard who works at a jewelry store comes to assist her and sticks around as mysterious things continue to happen. When events escalate and become more terrifying and dangerous, Emily turns to Ethan, a stranger for help. Can she trust him?

As Emily makes a list of people from her past and present who might hold a grudge against her, she sadly realizes the list is long. She finally shares her secrets and past history with Ethan. With the skeletons in her past, unmasking the tormentor will be no easy task, but she and Ethan will work together to discover who is behind what is happening to Emily.

The storyline and characters will keep readers captivated. Everyone becomes a suspect at some point in the story. Readers will have a hard time trying to figure out which characters are being honest with Emily. Who hates her enough to threaten her life? Someone is stealing her life and using her voice. Who is “the other Emily?”

The romance that develops between Ethan and Emily adds substance to the story without diminishing the suspense, and their back stories add a layer of depth providing an emotional component for readers. It is a game of cat and mouse full of deception and revenge that will keep you guessing right up to the end.

Questions:

Why did Emily lie about her past?

Why was Ethan initially hesitant to get involved with Emily’s issues?

Why did Emily’s actor boyfriend betray her?

Why didn’t Emily think her stepfather was a suspect?

Which character did you suspect? Did you change your mind as the story progressed?

What did Emily and Ethan have in common that strengthened their relationship?

Were you surprised by the ending?

***

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.

