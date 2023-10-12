TL taste testers enjoy spaghetti squash

If you just glance at these bowls you might think the marinara sauce and grated Parmesan are covering spaghetti or perhaps angel hair, made from wheat. If you taste it you might be able to tell that bottom layer is spaghetti squash. Or not.

If you’re looking for an alternative to wheat pasta that has fewer calories and fewer carbs, you might consider spaghetti squash.

I felt a little sorry for a young man who approached the Hoagland stand at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market last week, because he asked about spaghetti squash — and I had just bought the last two.

You’ll notice I wasn’t feeling bad enough to give him one, because I figured I would need both to make a big batch for the Times Leader taste testers. But I did give him a detailed explanation of how I was going to cut the squash in half, roast them, use a fork to shred the insides and then cover the resulting strands with tomato sauce and cheese.

Is that starting to sound complicated? Rest assured, it’s actually very easy.

And my taste testers loved it.

“Mama mia! Was that good!” news editor Roger DuPuis enthused when I took some to the newsroom.

“What I really like is the consistency,” Roger continued. “It’s a lot like angel hair pasta. You do get some of the earthy taste of the squash (as opposed to the taste of wheat) but I like that. And with the tomato sauce and cheese, it’s a winning combination.”

“It’s just as I remember it,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said, recalling how her grandparents grew spaghetti squash in their garden in Weatherly and would harvest and cook it around this time every year. “Very good.”

Page designer Ashley Bringmann said she enjoyed it, adding, “If you would have told me this was pasta I would have believed you.”

But I told everyone up front that the spaghetti-like strands came from a squash, not from semolina or any other grain.

That made reporter Hannah Simerson feel slightly reluctant as she tried spaghetti squash for the first time. “I really like pasta,” she said. “And this tasted bland when I had a spoonful without sauce. But with the sauce it was good. You can see I’m a member of the ‘clean plate club.’ “

Paginator Jamie Hartmann from the TL advertising department tried some, too, and declared it “much better” than the teriyaki-flavor frozen dinner she was warming up in the break room microwave.

“Is the sauce homemade?” she asked.

Well, no. It was Prego, from a jar. But I had sauteed two cloves of garlic in olive oil and added them to the sauce along with some freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

Back in my home neighborhood, my mom praised the dish for being “so good, so delicate” and Mark called it “an interesting way to serve squash.”

Compared to pasta, spaghetti squash could be a better choice, if you’re trying to limit calories or carbs. According to healthline.com, one cup (155 grams) of cooked spaghetti squash contains 42 calories and 10 grams of carbs. A comparable amount of pasta would have 239 calories, and 47 grams of carbs.

Spaghetti squash varies in size, but it seems to me an average one is roughly the size of a cantaloupe and yields about 3 cups of spaghetti-like strands.

So here is my simple recipe:

Spaghetti Squash

Cut spaghetti squash in half and scoop out the seeds.

Brush a small amount of olive oil over the cut side of the squash.

Place cut side down in baking pan and roast at 375 degrees F for about half an hour. When it’s cool enough to handle, use a fork to scoop out the flesh, which will fall into strands that look like spaghetti.