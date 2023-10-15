🔊 Listen to this

A recent counseling session, edited, seeking my input:

“Decades ago my parents divorced relatively amicably. Mom has been in failing health for years and recently was hospitalized for almost a week. There was the possibility she might die during that emergency event, a recurrence of a complicated disease that has been eating her up gradually.

“Soon after she was admitted my father asked me and my siblings, should she die, whether or not we think he should attend the funeral. He lives in another state with his partner and I sensed he was thinking he should go, so I told him he should, but since then I have thought more about this.

“My mom is still alive, frail but alive. It is possible that at some point she may die well before him. If that were to happen, I really do not want Dad to attend any part of this process. Not showing up at the hospital, not being at the viewing or at the grave, not even the meal that I expect would follow at my house. How do I bring this issue back up now and tell him I don’t think it would be a good idea for him to go?”

G: Without more specifics of the dynamics that are going on within the family, between any of the siblings and the extended members, I can only approach this from a broad vantage point.

So, going with a sweep of “generalizations” I would have you consider not saying anything just yet.

Here’s why: It would be a good idea to first discuss this at length with your siblings to get a sense of where they are with this. There is a possibility they are feeling the same way as you are feeling, a bit conflicted and uncertain as to what is the very right thing to do.

I could imagine a scenario where they would prefer just to make the funeral arrangements be about their own grief and not have to consider much more. Not even their father’s feelings or any sense of obligation, duty, or possible grief and regret he may have now, that could be coming to the surface from a sense of imminent endings.

What I have come to understand about funeral arrangements is that they are peculiarly similar to wedding planning. The groups that end up in the same room are not always comfortable with being around one another, or else they feel awkward about unfinished or finished business between the parties involved that may tend to surface from the raw emotions.

That is understandably compounded when grieving a loved one.

Your father may have his own ideas of what is the right thing for him to do, but truth be told, this is not his event. I think it is wise of him, even considerate, to inquire of you of what you thought, but you are also wise to revisit this decision.

You still have some time to sort it out with him and your siblings. But even more important than doing that is taking the time to involve your mother about what exactly she wants her funeral to be like.

If you feel she has the mental and emotional bandwidth to take on this issue, then mention to your siblings you would like for her to be a part of the planning. The idea here is to have her declare, preferably in writing, what her desires are for her funeral arrangements. This means directly asking her if she wants your father to be in attendance.

Her answer may surprise everyone and actually make the planning all that much easier, whichever way she chooses that she feels is best for her. After all, it’s ultimately going to be her party.

What I think is easy to overlook at these difficult end of life times is how to pull off a celebration of life that keeps the focus on the newly departed. Too often the planning becomes about what is most comfortable, convenient and least expensive for the living, rather than making the occasion about the person at the center of the event.

One problem with your father attending the funeral might be that there are others who will be there who are not members of his fan club. Or else he may run in to people he has not seen in many years, and then it becomes a reunion for him and those folks. If that were to be the case, suddenly the focus shifts to become all about your father, rather than your late mother.

Is this really what she would want to see happen? Would she want someone from her past to show up, that may or may not stir up for others some painful emotions or perhaps some dirty laundry, shifting the spotlight off of her and those who have been closest to her? She may or may not care.

How much do you and your siblings care if this were to happen?

I have had to wrestle with these considerations a few times, both with family members and with dear friends. I am aware sometimes my presence causes a distraction. In each situation it came down to me being considerate of the needs of those most affected.

A friend has been fractured from his immediate family. Should he die before I do, I would support his family after all the funeral activities have long subsided, as going to any celebration of life would likely add to the colossal mess. Your father may choose that route, after you give him that option. It may be one that he and you may not have even considered, and one that is actually best for everyone.

