Oct. 27 event is final Open Mic for season

🔊 Listen to this

Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all ages and genres are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage in Tunkhannock every fourth Friday. If you are interested in sharing your own talents before the headliner at Open Mic Night, sign-ups will start at 6:30 p.m.

This month featured performer is storyteller Hal Pratt! Just in time for Halloween, Hal will be sharing his tales of the strange and spooky in the Peg Fassett Performance Studio on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. These stories are for older children and adults.

Pratt has been writing and telling stories for more than 35 years as well as presenting storytelling workshops. His stories range from classic sources such as Poe and Lovecraft to modern masters of the macabre. He has delighted many audiences at the Dietrich with his story telling of the strange in years past.

His stories have appeared in Highlights for Children and other various small press magazines. His children’s book, The Diamond Button, is available at the Tunkhannock Public Library. Hal’s variety of tales will help remind you of the importance of keeping the art of storytelling alive.

The Dietrich Theater is pleased to feature local artists, storytellers, comedians, poets, and musicians looking for a way to share their talents with an appreciative and supportive audience. This will be the final Open Mic Night of the season. It will start back up in March of 2024. The Dietrich also offers many other events and classes. For information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3.