50th anniversary tour will be in town Oct. 27-29

The character of Jesus is surrounded by a crowd waving palm branches in a scene from ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’

Jaden Dominique recently took over the role of Mary Magdalene in the touring show ‘Jesus Christ Superstar.’

In her role as Mary Magdalene in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” singer/actor Jaden Dominique gets to sing the iconic “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” the soothing “Everything’s Alright,” and her favorite number from the show, “Could We Start Again, Please?”

“It’s kind of a calm within the storm,” she said of that last piece, which she and the actor who plays Peter sing together during a relatively quiet moment that comes after their best friend, Jesus, has been flogged and before he’s crucified.

“It allows the audience to catch their breath,” Dominique said in a telephone interview. “It not only has a different mood but a different sound. It breaks up all of the chaos in a beautiful song.”

If you attend any of the four performances of the “Jesus Christ Superstar” 50th anniversary tour that will come to the Scranton Cultural Center Oct. 27-29, you’ll hear Dominique begin the duet.

“I’ve been living to see you,” she sings. “Dying to see you, but it shouldn’t be like this. This was unexpected. What do I do know? Could we start again, please?”

“I think you’ve made your point now,” the other actor chimes in. “You’ve even gone a bit too far to get the message home. Before it gets too frightening, we ought to call a halt. So, could we start again, please?”

“Right before that we have Peter’s denial,” Dominique said. “And in a way the two of them have been arguing. Mary is, like, ‘How could you do that to our friend?’ and Peter’s like, ‘I’m sorry; I felt like I had to.’ And they’re able to connect.”

“One of the lovely things we see in the show is that Jesus is so gracious to all of these characters,” said Dominique, who is a recent musical theater graduate of Texas Christian University. “Judas asks, ‘how can you be so gracious to Mary? She’s a prostitute.’ But the same grace that is given to Mary is given to Peter, through Mary.”

Dominique remembers watching the movie version of “Jesus Christ Superstar” when she was quite young and “absolutely loving the music so much.”

The music, composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Tim Rice, is sung and played in the form of a rock opera, which was a novel way to portray the final events in Jesus Christ’s earthly life when it debuted more than 50 years ago.

Some of the events represented include Mary’s anointing of Jesus’ feet; the approach of lepers who want to be healed, the Last Supper, and Jesus’ encounters with Herod, the high priest Caiaphas and the Roman governor Pilate.

“You never know the emotions that are going to arise,” said Dominique, who believes many people find the show to be a spiritual experience.

For her, the most meaningful moment in the show comes when Pilate, betraying a frustration that seems to border on agony, asks “What do you want, Jesus? Tell me. Why do you not speak, when I have your life in my hands? Why do you stay quiet? I don’t believe you understand!”

Jesus’ response is one of the few lines in the show that is spoken, not sung.

“He says, ‘you have nothing in your hands,’ ” Dominique quoted. “ ‘Any power you have comes to you from far beyond. Everything is fixed and you can’t change it’.”

“One of the most amazing things about that situation is that Pilate is like, ‘please say something, so I don’t have to kill you,’ and ‘Jesus is like, ‘This is the assignment I was given.’

“It’s a powerful line,” Dominique said, “one of the only spoken lines in the show, explaining this is what’s supposed to happen.”

Show times in Scranton are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 1 p.m. Oct. 29. Tickets range from $40 to $75. They are available in person at the Scranton Cultural Center Box Office, by phone at 570-344-1111, and online at BroadwayInScranton.com.