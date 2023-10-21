🔊 Listen to this

This September, members of the Misericordia University Speech-Language Pathology program attended two separate conferences in Katowice, Poland, and London, England.

Kathleen Scaler Scott, Ph.D., Professor of Speech-Language Pathology, was the Keynote speaker at the Third World Conference on Cluttering in Katowice, Poland. Scott presented with J Scott Yaruss, Ph.D., professor of Communicative Sciences and Disorders at Michigan State University.

Cluttering is a communication disorder that affects one’s ability to convey messages to others in a clear and/or concise manner.

Scott and Yaruss’ presentation, titled “Cluttering: The Time Has Come for New Understanding,” discussed the presenters’ work on the Overall Assessment of Speaker’s Experience of Stuttering (OASES), which Yaruss created himself.

“This tool is used around the world to assess the life impact of stuttering on those who live with it. We are adapting this tool for people with cluttering, and it will be the first of its kind in the world,” Scott said.

The World Conference was held by the International Cluttering Association (ICA), which was formed at the inaugural cluttering conference held in Bulgaria in 2007. At that conference, Scott was appointed the first coordinator of the ICA, a position she held until 2012. Now, Scott serves as the chair of the Deso Weiss Award Committee, an appointment she received this year. This award is given to those who have made significant contributions to the field of cluttering. Scott received the award in 2018 before she was on the committee.

At the conference, Scott also presented a poster for 2022 Misericordia Speech-Language Pathology graduate Lisa Giuffre, who was unable to attend. The poster was an extension of Giuffre’s analysis from her master’s thesis.

In London, four students traveled to the Michael Palin Center for Stammering to present research they had developed with Glen Tellis, Ph.D., Department Chair and Professor of Speech-Language Pathology and Scaler Scott.

“The center provides assessment and therapy to children and adults who stammer or stutter. The center has an international reputation for innovation and excellence,” said Megan Roman, a Speech-Language Pathology student who attended and presented at the Palin Center.

Students Alyssa Robinson, Maria Monteleone, Samantha Delmar, and Roman presented their posters at the Center. Their presentations were: “What digital technologies do speech-language pathologists and speech-language pathology graduate students use to assess and treat fluency disorders?” and “Boosting clinicians’ confidence in treating fluency disorders: The impact of video vignettes.”

“Being able to present the research that we have been working on to other specialists in the field was rewarding and something I will never forget,” said Roman. “Not only did we get to talk about our research, but we got to hear about what other researchers were doing and their knowledge on stuttering.”