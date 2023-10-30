Presentation set for Nov. 4 at Dietrich

At one time or other we are all surprised by an encounter with an insect, bird or mammal because it just blends in with its surroundings. On Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m., Rick Koval will bring to the screen many such encounters through his photographs in his presentation of “Camouflage and Mimicry: What You See Isn’t What You See” at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

This will be an interactive presentation, encouraging extra careful viewing of Rick’s photos illustrating camouflage. Sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation, this free presentation is for all ages.

Rick Koval is known not only as a presenter, but also as a staff naturalist and occasional co-host on the popular WNEP-TV show Pennsylvania Outdoor Life. He is also the head naturalist for Skytop Lodge in the Poconos and outdoor writer for the Pocono Record.

In the last several years, he has presented at the Dietrich Theater on “Reptiles and Amphibians of Northeast Pennsylvania” to full theater audiences. Sharing vivid photographs, he engages the audience with his descriptions and stories. This time his subject will fascinate young and old alike as he invites the audience to see what you don’t see. Animal camouflage and mimicry encourages looking at nature with new eyes.

For information or to reserve free tickets for this presentation call 570-836-1022 x3 or pick them up at the ticket booth. Tickets will be available at the door as long as they are available.