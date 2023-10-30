Serving begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 23

Rescue and Restore Church in Olyphant recently sponsored a Free Hot Meal for the community.

Serving as volunteers, church members served homemade soups and chili on Oct. 26, then sat down and socialized.

Local people were welcomed to the meal by the Rev. Jack Munley, pastor.

Rescue and Restore Church will offer another free meal to the community on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, beginning at 1 p.m.

Serving will take place in the basement of the Rescue and Restore Church, 120 Willow St., Olyphant. Volunteers are welcome to help out, and the public is invited to share the meal.

For additional information, contact 570-483-4114 for additional Information.

Rescue and Restore Church also offers food distribution on the First Monday of every month, at noon. The next food distribution is set for Nov. 6.