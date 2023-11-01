North Penn Manor hosts Halloween ‘wedding’

Raymond A. Ripa Jr., wearing the face mace, officiates at the ‘wedding ceremony’ for Regina Manley and Duane Swingle as ‘bridesmaid’ Susan Whitman looks on.

‘Bride and groom’ Regina Manley and Duane Swingle sway back and forth to the tune of a recorded version of ‘Time in A Bottle,’ sung by Jim Croce.

The “bride” wore white and the “groom” sported a snazzy tie.

The “minister” covered his face with a Halloween mask.

And if you visited with the guests at the “wedding reception” Tuesday afternoon, you’d find several witches, a “nurse” whose spattered uniform looked like something from a haunted asylum and, in blue gingham, Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz.”

“I’m supposed to be ‘a sexy Dorothy,’ ” Beverly Ann McTavich said, looking a little more mature than Julie Garland did in the movie as she clutched the basket that held her little dog, Toto. “And I’m the mother of the groom. If they ask who’s giving him away, I’ll say I am.”

It wasn’t a real wedding, but all in fun as Regina Manley, 73, and Duane Swingle, 63, two residents of the North Penn Manor assisted living facility on North Sherman Street in Wilkes-Barre, exchanged pretend wedding vows during a Halloween party.

Administrator Judy Lee and the rest of the staff poured non-alcoholic sangria juice cocktails into small cups and distributed them for a toast, the wedding couple swayed to the tune of Jim Croce’s “Time in a Bottle,” and Melissa Turner from the cleaning staff retrieved the bride’s lacy garter after the groom gave it a toss. Turner in turn aimed and shot the garter like a rubber band toward another resident, who blushed as he picked it up.

Meanwhile, John “Stanky” Stankovic, of Stanky and the Coalminers’ fame, and a friend provided polka music, striking up such tunes as “Pennsylvania Polka” and “Roll Out the Barrel.”

About 30 of the facility’s 58 guests attended the reception/Halloween party, with many singing along to the polka tunes.

North Penn Manor staffers said the wedding had been the idea of the bride, Regina Manley.

But the groom told a reporter he had proposed to Regina many times over the past few months “and she always said no. Then finally she said yes.”

No matter whose idea it was, the vows were humorous, including the bride’s promise to love the groom “until death do us part, or until you turn into a zombie.” And there were plenty of Halloween treats at the reception.