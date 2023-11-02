School community celebrates All Saints Day

Saints were portrayed by fourth grade students at St. Nicholas - St. Mary School. Shown from left are, first row: Emmie Hernandez as St. Rosalia; Ella Kania as St. Mary; Hadleigh Decker as St. Catherine of Bologna, Jakob Cavalieri as St. Michael the Archangel; Rilynn Rapson as St. Hope; Neala Machey as St. Bridget and Addison Steber as St. Ann. Second row: Cael Rosengrant as St. David; Nikolas Pena as St. Nicholas; Lucas Pramick as St. Luke; Katie Fathel as St. Elizabeth; Mark Altavilla as St. Mark; Connor Leary as St. Matthew and Sheldon Arnaud as St. James the Great. Their teachers Mollie McDermott and Diane Bojarcik helped them prepare for the day.

Ella Kania as St. Mary, Rilynn Rapson as St. Hope and Lucas Pramick as St. Luke take turns giving readings during an All Saints Day Mass at the Parish of St. Nicholas - St. Mary.

Emmie Hernandez, wearing a headress of roses as she represents St. Rosalia, gives a reading at the lectern on All Saints Day.

Hadleigh Decker as St. Catherine of Bologna, Addison Steber as St. Ann and Mark Altavilla as St. Mark take turns reading the prayers during the All Saints Day Mass at the Parish of St. Nicholas - St. Mary.

Cael Rosengrant, dressed as St. David, gives a reading during the morning Mass on All Saints Day.

Katie Fathel as St. Elizabeth reads a prayer and NikolasPena as St. Nicholas awaits his turn to approach the lectern.

“What is today?” the Rev. Joseph Verespy asked the children of St. Nicholas – St. Mary School at the morning Mass.

After a little joke about “Wednesday” being a “good answer,” the priest got the response he wanted.

Nov. 1 was “All Saints Day,” the day after Halloween.

And while many of the students raised their hands to say yes, they’d been trick-or-treating on Tuesday, fourth-graders at the Wilkes-Barre school dressed up again on Wednesday, this time as famous saints to honor people who led exemplary lives.

Except for Jakob Cavalieri, sporting a set of wings, who explained to the congregation he wasn’t portraying a human saint, but St. Michael. “I am an archangel,” he said, “leader of all the angels in God’s army.”

Midway through the Mass, each of the 14 young “saints” recounted a little of his or her story.

“I am St. Matthew,” Connor Leary said. “I was a tax collector but one day Jesus asked me to follow him.”

“I am Mary’s cousin,” Katie Fathel said, explaining she represented St. Elizabeth, who was pregnant with St. John the Baptist and recognized that her cousin was pregnant with Jesus.

St. Bridget founded a monastery and cared for the poor and sick … St. Catherine of Bologna was a writer and artist … St. Luke became the patron saint of physicians and surgeons … St. Mark became the patron saint of lawyers and pharmacists …. St. Ann was the mother of St. Mary and grandmother of Jesus … St. Nicholas was known for generosity.

The short biographies continued, with perhaps the saddest belonging to St. Hope, said to have been martyred at age 10 in long-ago Rome, along with her sisters who were 12 and 9.

This year’s group of saints included girls wearing long dresses and veils; boys wearing cloaks and tall bishop’s hats; and a few youngsters sporting long beards. St. Mary carried a doll to represent the baby Jesus and St. Elizabeth had a pillow under her costume to suggest her baby was yet to be born.

“No two are alike,” Father Verespy said. “They came from different parts of the world; they’re young and they’re old; they had different kinds of work ,.. but they all tried to follow the way of Jesus by loving God and their neighbor.”

“We might think holy people walk around like this,” he said, folding his hands in a pious manner, “and that they don’t have a good time. But I know a lot of holy people that love to laugh, they like having a good time.”

“Don’t be afraid to be happy and joyful,” he said, urging the congregation to “enjoy all the good things God has given us” and work toward becoming saints themselves.

And as the student body joined him in singing “When the Saints Go Marching In” they sounded as if they were getting off to a cheerful start.