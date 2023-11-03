Presentation focuses on presidential races

Jacob Lawrence’s image of ‘The 1920s … The Migrants Cast Their Ballots’ shows people exercising their right to vote.

The ‘Fourth of July Still Life’ by Audrey Flack will be part of the exhibit that opens Nov. 9 at the Everhart.

In the spirit of America’s presidential primary season, the Everhart Museum presents a new exhibition, “Every Four Years: Looking Back, Looking Forward.”

The display will be on view Nov. 9 through March 31, looking at some of the names and faces of those who have competed in the race for the White House.

Represented in these images, slogans, and symbols are the familiar and the forgotten, the winners and losers of past races. Along with campaign materials, the exhibition also includes works from the Everhart collection containing visions and voices offering alternative views on the American political, social, and economic systems by artists such as Will Barnett, Audrey Flack, Robert Indiana, Alex Katz, Jacob Lawrence, and Ed Rusha.

Founded in 1908 and celebrating its 115th anniversary in 2023, the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science & Art is the largest general museum in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The Everhart Museum, located in Nay Aug Park in Scranton, is a nonprofit institution dedicated to the collection, care, and display of a diverse array of objects, including natural history, science, and fine arts.

Through its exhibitions and programs, the Everhart Museum has become a regional resource for educational and cultural opportunities. General support for the Museum is received from the Lackawanna County Office of Education & Culture, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the City of Scranton, and many wonderful friends and donors.

The Everhart Museum is located at 1901 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA. It has visiting hours of noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and updates on expanded hours, please visit https://everhart-museum.org or contact the Museum at 570-346-7186.