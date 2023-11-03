🔊 Listen to this

Hayden Marvin, son of Alan and Peggy Marvin, Shickshinny, has been named as Northwest Area’s Senior Student of the Month of October.

A very mature, respectful, and responsible young man, he helps keep the grounds maintained at Roaring Brook Baptist Church as well as lawn care and landscaping for many of its church members.

In his spare time, he plays guitar and is an avid outdoorsman including fishing, hunting, and archery.

Hayden took the most rigorous of courses at Northwest Area, and currently ranks fifth in his senior class. Hayden plans to attend Penn State University to major in Mechanical Engineering.