Madalyn Roberts, piano student of Christine Leandri, recently earned the National Piano Playing Auditions 10-Year Award and Paderewski Medal. She was also given a special award from State Rep. Alex Ryncavage, R-Luzerne. The auditions are an international piano competition sponsored annually by the American College of Musicians. Madalyn resides in Wyoming and is the daughter of attorney Donald and Michelle Roberts. Shown are Madalyn Roberts and Rep. Ryncavage.